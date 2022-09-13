Philippines President Marcos defends father's martial law legacy

World+Biz

Reuters
13 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

Philippines President Marcos defends father's martial law legacy

Reuters
13 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:02 pm
Ferdinand Marcos Jr prepares to speak to foreign correspondents after clinching a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, based on an unofficial tally of votes, at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jerome Morales/File Photo
Ferdinand Marcos Jr prepares to speak to foreign correspondents after clinching a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, based on an unofficial tally of votes, at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jerome Morales/File Photo

Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday defended his late father's imposition of martial law when in power, saying it was necessary because he was simultaneously fighting communist and separatist rebellions at that time.

Marcos, son of Ferdinand Marcos Sr who was overthrown in a 1986 popular uprising, said his father declared martial law not to stay in power but because the "government had to defend itself."

"Martial law was declared because of the wars, the two wars we were fighting on two fronts," Marcos said in his first interview since his landslide victory in a May election.

"Those were the dangers, the perils the country was facing," Marcos said, as various groups including victims of human rights abuses, prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law on 21 Sept. 

His remarks are likely to bolster the concerns of critics that Marcos Jr has no intention of distancing himself from the tenure of his father and that this could pose risks to democracy in the Philippines.

In his televised interview, Marcos Jr denied accusations that he and his family were distorting history.

During the campaign, critics said his presidential bid was an attempt to rewrite history by whitewashing corruption and authoritarianism associated with his father's 20-year rule.

The elder Marcos and his family fled the uprising against his rule after he had overseen what many historians have described as one of the worst examples of a kleptocracy in Asia.

In his televised interview, Marcos Jr denied accusations that he and his family were distorting history.

During the campaign, critics said his presidential bid was an attempt to rewrite history by whitewashing corruption and authoritarianism associated with his father's 20-year rule.

The elder Marcos and his family fled the uprising against his rule after he had overseen what many historians have described as one of the worst examples of a kleptocracy in Asia.

Marcos Sr died in exile in Hawaii in 1989, but his family later returned to launch a comeback that culminated in his son's election victory in May.

Decades later, more than 11,000 victims of martial law have received reparations from Philippines authorities paid for using billions of dollars of recovered wealth plundered by Marcos Sr.

Wiping away tears as he spoke, Marcos recalled visiting his father's grave a day after winning the election and calling on him for help. "I will use everything I learned from you to continue your work," Marcos recounted telling his late father.

Bonifacio Ilagan, who was jailed and tortured during martial law, said the late leader stayed in power for 14 years after imposing martial law, dismissing any suggestion it was due to an emergency situation.

"Marcos Jr became president on the wings of false narratives and negative historical revisionism," Ilagan said.

Phillipines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

4h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

10h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

10h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

5h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

9h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

10h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’