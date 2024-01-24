Philippine says armed forces to ensure 'unimpeded and peaceful' exploration in South China Sea

World+Biz

Reuters
24 January, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 10:42 am

Related News

Philippine says armed forces to ensure 'unimpeded and peaceful' exploration in South China Sea

Plans by a Philippine firm to drill for oil and natural gas on the Reed Bank in the South China Sea have been hampered for years by the territorial dispute

Reuters
24 January, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 10:42 am
The Philippines&#039; Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro arrives to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers&#039; Meeting (ADMM) in Jakarta, Indonesia, 15 November, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool/File Photo
The Philippines' Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro arrives to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Jakarta, Indonesia, 15 November, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool/File Photo

The Philippines armed forces will guarantee the "unimpeded and peaceful" exploration and exploitation of natural resources within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as it shifts its focus to external defence, Manila's defence secretary said.

"We are evolving into a defence concept which projects our power into areas where we must, by constitutional fiat and duty, protect and preserve our resources," Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told the Manila Overseas Press Club on Tuesday night.

Teodoro also said the Philippines will "increase the tempo" of activities with allies and major partners in the West Philippines Sea and other parts of the country and "exercise these partnerships to the full".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Manila calls the portion of the South China Sea that is within its EEZ as the West Philippine Sea, where it has had a series of confrontations with China with both trading accusations of provoking conflict.

In addition to the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei claim parts of the South China Sea disputed by China, which claims almost all of the sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis, a ruling Beijing rejects.

Plans by a Philippine firm to drill for oil and natural gas on the Reed Bank in the South China Sea have been hampered for years by the territorial dispute.

"We are not the ones encroaching on the EEZ of another country's sea. The encroacher has a vast area of sea," Teodoro said. "We do not want a fight, we want peace but it should be based on international law and sustainability."

"We will not bend over backward," Teodoro said.

China and the Philippines agreed last week to improve maritime communication and to properly manage conflicts and differences in the South China Sea through friendly talks.

 

Asia

Phillipines / South China Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

3h | Panorama
The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

22h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

1d | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

14h | Videos
Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

3h | Videos
Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

13h | Videos