Myanmar army clashes with anti-junta militia in Mandalay city

World+Biz

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

Myanmar army clashes with anti-junta militia in Mandalay city

The army supported by three armoured vehicles had surrounded a boarding school in Mandalay where the militia had a base, the Khit Thit news service reported

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 12:40 pm
Myanmar soldiers take part in a military parade to mark the 74th Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, on March 27, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Myanmar soldiers take part in a military parade to mark the 74th Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, on March 27, 2019. Photo:Reuters

Myanmar security forces backed by armoured vehicles clashed on Tuesday with a newly formed militia group in the second-biggest city of Mandalay, according to social media posts from the group and media reports.

Since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the security forces have put down protests opposing military rule. In response, groups of opponents of the coup known as people's defence forces have sprung up across Myanmar.

Up to now, fighting involving lightly armed militias has been mainly confined to small towns and rural areas, but a group claiming to be Mandalay's new People's Defence Force said its members responded after the army raided one of its bases.

"We retaliated as one of our guerrilla base camps was invaded," said a post on the group's Facebook page from a Major Zeekwat.

The army supported by three armoured vehicles had surrounded a boarding school in Mandalay where the militia had a base, the Khit Thit news service reported.

A spokesman for the junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

The army has responded with artillery and air strikes in other places after militia groups launched attacks on soldiers, with casualties on both sides and tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect the results of a November election and release political detainees, including Suu Kyi.

On Saturday, Myanmar's foreign ministry released a statement rejecting the U.N. resolution, which it said was "based on one-sided sweeping allegations and false assumptions".

Security forces have killed at least 873 protesters since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. The junta disputes that figure.

Myanmar / Military Junta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni