173 Bangladeshis return after serving prison terms in Myanmar

A total of 173 Bangladeshis returned back to the country today (24 April) after serving different terms in Myanmar prisons.

A Bangladesh Navy ship carrying these Bangladeshis arrived at Nunia's Rama Ghat in Cox's Bazar city at around 1:20pm.

Earlier, a Myanmar delegation arrived at Cox's Bazar around 11am.

After reaching Cox's Bazar, the delegation left by car from the ghat to Naikhongchari Upazila of Bandarban, where 285 members of the Myanmar Army and Border Guard Police (BGP) have been kept under BGB custody. They had escaped violence in Myanmar and will now be handed over to the delegation.

Police Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Mahafuzul Islam said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will receive the returnees and hand them over to the police.

Then, after verification, the process of handing over the relatives will be done at the relevant police station.

Of the 173, a total of 144 served full terms in prison. Another 29 are being pardoned.