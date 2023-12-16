More than $2.2 billion promised for global refugee crisis at UN forum

World+Biz

Reuters
16 December, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 08:58 am

Related News

More than $2.2 billion promised for global refugee crisis at UN forum

The number of displaced people globally surpasses a record 114 million amid conflict, poverty and climate change

Reuters
16 December, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 08:58 am
FILE PHOTO: Swiss State Secretary for Migration Christine Schraner Burgener addresses the assembly on the opening day of the Global Refugee Forum, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 13, 2023. Jean-Guy Python/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Swiss State Secretary for Migration Christine Schraner Burgener addresses the assembly on the opening day of the Global Refugee Forum, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 13, 2023. Jean-Guy Python/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Countries and businesses at a major UN forum pledged more than $2.2 billion towards a global displacement crisis and promised jobs for tens of thousands of refugees in an outcome the United Nations chief said would help "stem the tide of misery".

Thousands of people from aid agencies, businesses and civil society as well as refugees joined the Geneva event as the number of displaced people globally surpasses a record 114 million amid conflict, poverty and climate change.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said he was pleased and proud of the outcome that comes as the UN agency faces severe funding shortfalls and tries to counter a burgeoning Western narrative that casts refugees as a threat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This work is so necessary for the world as you know continues to confront deeply troubling times," he told the forum in closing remarks. "The state of the world requires a reboot of humanity and energy to meet the challenges before us, including that of forced displacement."

However, in a sign of the challenges UNHCR faces, Grandi criticised those trying "to block multilateral humanitarian action for political reasons," an apparent riposte to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto who advocated stronger border curbs for migrants at the forum.

UNHCR hosts the Global Refugee Forum every four years under a framework to share responsibilities for refugees fairly.

During the three-day event, the seven millionth person was displaced by Sudan's raging conflict, Grandi said, and he called for steps to avoid a Gaza refugee crisis.

As well as financial promises, countries also pledged to take in 1 million refugees from third countries by 2030. Companies, including IKEA store owner Ingka Group, said they would help 100,000 refugees find jobs.

"This forum is helping to stem the tide of misery," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in closing remarks, after citing humanitarian crises in Myanmar, Yemen, Somalia and Gaza.

"(The pledges) give me hope that we can forge global consensus to address once and for all the great challenges of our time that are fuelling the refugee crisis," he added.

United Nations / refugees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

12m | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

22h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

23h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories
Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

11h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

1d | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1d | TBS Stories