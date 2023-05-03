MasterChef Australia to premiere 6 days after chef Jock Zonfrillo's death

Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected

MasterChef Australia will premiere its new season on Sunday, six days after award-winning chef Jock Zonfrillo's sudden death.

According to Network 10, the 46-year-old Scotsman's family has "full support" for the 7 May premiere.

A tribute show will broadcast one hour prior to the season premiere of MasterChef Australia, BBC has reported.

On Monday, Zonfrillo's body was found in Melbourne. The new show was supposed to run that night.

His death is not being looked at as suspicious by the police.

He is survived by his wife, Lauren Fried, and their four children.

Network 10 said on Wednesday that Zonfrillo, who was born in Glasgow, took great pride in helping contestants in the high-stakes game. In doing so, he inspired a nation of home cooks.

"It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we knew and loved," the network said.

The show was swiftly postponed when news of the chef's death broke.

 

MasterChef Australia

Comments

