MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

Celebrity chef and popular cooking reality show judge Jock Zonfrillo died on 30 April, according to a statement by Channel 10.

He passed away in Melbourne and no cause of death has been released yet.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," his family said in the statement.

"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend," the statement added.

MasterChef Australia also shared a statement from their official Facebook page, the post read, "Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family."

Zonfrillo was one of the youngest culinary students to complete an apprenticeship at Scotland's renowned "The Turnberry Hotel". By the time he was 17, he was working with Marco Pierre White.

In 2019, he debuted on MasterChef, co-hosting with Andy Allen, a previous contestant, and chef Melissa Leong.