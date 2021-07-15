Kishwar training under renowned Michelin star chef

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 01:54 pm

Kishwar and Michelin star Chef Yomo. Photo: Collected
Kishwar and Michelin star Chef Yomo. Photo: Collected

MasterChef Australia Season 13 second runner-up Kishwar Chowdhury who has won the hearts of millions with her passion for Bangladeshi food has announced a piece of wonderful news for her fans.

The culinary queen is currently training under Michelin star Chef Yomo (Masahiko Yomoda), whom you might remember from the famous Bento box challenge.

Kishwar revealed to Popsugar Australia her experience with Chef Yomo.

"Chef Yomo is absolutely fantastic. He's a Michelin star chef who has his restaurant Ishizuka, and he creates this incredible fine dining: French/Japanese Kaiseki degustation menus. Training under him has meant I've learned so much even after leaving the show."

Kishwar also revealed that she will be revealing her own menus for the first time.

"There is something exciting that I'm doing on the 29th of July, I'll be releasing my own menus from Adam D'Sylva's Tonka. I'll be in Tonka from the 29th onwards, and I'll be releasing my family's menu and a few dishes that I've done on the show, but then a few of my original concept dishes as well."

Kishwar Chowdhury took home a grand total of $20,000 for her wonderful cooking in the Masterchef Australia.

Now that her time in the MasterChef kitchen is over, Kishwar is working hard to produce her own cookbook while also pursuing her philanthropic efforts with the Australian Centre for Asylum Seekers and Refugees.

