Man who went viral for ‘blue-black/white-gold’ dress in 2015 admits he tried to strangle his wife

13 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Nearly a decade after the dress going viral, Keir pleaded guilty to attacking his wife Grace Johnston in their home on Scotland's Isle of Colonsay

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Keir Johnston, 38, went viral in 2015 after he posted a picture of his wife, Grace's "gold-white" dress. The dress in question caught the attention of people worldwide as some thought it looked blue and black while others thought it was white and gold. Nearly a decade after this, Keir pleaded guilty of attacking Grace in their home on Scotland's Isle of Colonsay on March 6, 2022, as per reports.

Grace faced various instances of domestic violence over the course of her marriage. However, it all went down after Grace said she had to go for a job interview on the mainland, and Keir refused it. Keir was drinking at a pub on the day of the incident and sent several messages to Grace. One of his texts to Grace read, "You should support me, but you do not," reported the Guardian.

When she got back from the interview, Kier told her he was going to leave her then. He took his wife and threw her to the ground as the couple proceeded outside their cottage. Grace was severely bruised during the attack, but she did not need medical attention.

According to the Guardian, Chris Macintosh, a prosecutor, told the judge, Lady Drummond, and the court how Grace lived in her husband's fear, "There is no permanent police presence on the island, and she was in a situation where she felt trapped."

Talking about the incident, he also added, "He placed both knees on her arms, so she was unable to move. He then began strangling her with both his hands. She was initially able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful."

Marco Guarino told the Guardian that he accepted responsibility for the assault. "I have no need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offence. You repeatedly strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger in what must have been absolutely terrifying circumstances for her. I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed; you have been convicted of a very serious crime, and you will be remanded in the meantime," said Guarino, as per the Guardian.

 

 

 

