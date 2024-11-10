Noor Hossain's family pays tribute at Zero Point, BNP leaders take position in front of AL office

Noor Hossain's family places wreaths at Dhaka's Zero Point in Gulistan on his death anniversary on 10 November 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Family of Noor Hossain, an Awami Jubo League leader who was killed in police firing while protesting against the then-autocratic rule of Gen HM Ershad, placed wreaths at the capital's Zero Point in Gulistan this morning (10 November) to commemorate his death anniversary.

As part of observing 'Noor Hossain Day,' Awami League had called a rally at the Zero Point, where Noor Hossain was killed on 10 November 1987, to protest against what they call a "misrule."

To thwart this programme, BNP leaders and activists have been in front of the Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital since this morning.

They also beat up some people on suspicion of being Awami League activists and handed them over to law enforcement, who later arrested them.

Security has been beefed up at Zero Point and its surrounding area where erstwhile prime minister Hasina led Awami League declared to hold a rally, from yesterday (9 November) night. Police forces, both uniform and plain clothed, have been stationed in the area to avoid any untoward situation, said Mohammad Farabi, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Motijheel Zone.

Earlier, Bangladesh Awami League, on its verified Facebook page, urged its activists to come to Shaheed Noor Hossain Chattar at Zero Point, Gulistan, on 10 November to protest against what they call "misrule."

"Our protest is against the deprivation of the rights of the people of the country; Our protest is against the rise of fundamentalist forces; our protest is against the conspiracy to disrupt the lives of the common people," reads the Facebook post.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement members called for a public gathering at the Zero Point in Gulistan today (10 November) to counter this programme.

They also called on the students of North South University, American International University-Bangladesh, and Independent University, Bangladesh, to gather at the 8th gate of NSU at 11am today.

Students were seen gathering in these areas since morning.

Earlier yesterday, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, had said Awami League (AL) will not be granted permission to hold a protest programme in Dhaka city on 10 November.

"The Awami League in its current form is a fascist party. There is no way this fascist party will be allowed to hold protests in Bangladesh," he wrote in a post on his personal Facebook profile.

"The interim government won't tolerate any violence or any attempt to break the law and order situation in the country," the post further read.

Later on, Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said law enforcers would take stern action if any organisation linked to the mass killings tried to hold any political programme.

He made the remarks in a post from his verified Facebook account yesterday, in the backdrop of the first-ever demonstration called by the Awami League (AL) in the city today since its ouster on 5 August following a student-led mass upsurge.