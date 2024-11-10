Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

A good night's sleep is crucial for both mental and physical health, but insomnia can make that feel impossible. Causes can range from stress and environmental factors to underlying health issues, and lack of sleep over time can lead to many health problems.

To help people struggling with insomnia, there are now plenty of gadgets and tools aimed at creating the ideal sleep environment. These can help you relax, ease anxiety, and improve sleep quality.

Whether you're dealing with restless nights or want to help someone who is, these sleep aids can make a real difference. From calming teas and lavender sprays to noise-cancelling earplugs, there's a helpful option for everyone looking for a better night's sleep.

Anti-noise earplugs

Photo: Collected

Noise is one of the top culprits when it comes to sleepless nights. Whether it's the constant hum of traffic, barking dogs, or a snoring partner, it can be hard to block out unwanted sounds when trying to sleep. Anti-noise earplugs are designed to cancel out or significantly reduce environmental noise, helping you sleep in peace. They're also a great option for light sleepers who wake up at the slightest disturbance.

Using it is quite simple, just insert the earplugs into your ears before going to bed. Ensure they fit snugly, but not too tight to cause discomfort.

Where to Buy: Aster Pharmacy, Daraz.

Price: Tk300 to Tk1,000, depending on the brand and material.

Warm-cool double-sided eye mask

Eye masks do more than just block out light—they can also provide comfort through warmth or cooling sensations. A warm-cool double-sided eye mask is perfect for those who suffer from tired, dry eyes or puffiness.

Photo: Collected

The warm side relaxes and soothes strained eyes after a long day, while the cool side helps reduce puffiness and refreshes your eyes in the morning. This dual-function mask is ideal for inducing relaxation, whether you're meditating or preparing for bed.

Before using it, warm up the mask by microwaving it for 10-15 seconds or cool it in the fridge for 30 minutes. Place it over your eyes and relax for 10-15 minutes before sleeping. The warm side relieves eye strain and encourages relaxation while the cool side reduces puffiness and is great for morning use.

Where to Buy: Available on Bagdoom and Pickaboo.

Price: Tk650 to Tk1,200

Breath nasal strips

Breathing issues, especially nasal congestion can severely impact sleep. Breath nasal strips help open up nasal passages, making it easier to breathe and reducing snoring.

Photo: Collected

This is especially useful for people who suffer from allergies or sinus problems, as the increased airflow through the nasal passages can greatly improve sleep quality. But before using the strip, clean your nose and dry it completely.

Peel the backing off the nasal strip and place it over the bridge of your nose. The strip will gently lift your nasal passages to improve airflow. The strip opens up nasal passages for better breathing. It also helps those with allergies or sinus congestion breathe easier.

Where to Buy: Othoba, Daraz, or any renowned pharmacy.

Price: Tk200 to Tk400 per pack.

Chamomile tea

Photo: Collected

Chamomile tea has long been used as a natural remedy for anxiety and insomnia. Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain that promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia. It's caffeine-free, making it the perfect drink to help you wind down at night. Chamomile is also known to have digestive benefits, making it a good choice if indigestion keeps you awake.

Brew a cup of chamomile tea 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime. Add a touch of honey for extra relaxation. The tea also helps with digestion and reduces bloating before bed.

Where to Buy: Available at Meena Bazar, Shwapno, and Chaldal.

Price: Tk150 to Tk400 per box, depending on the brand.

White noise machine

Photo: Collected

If earplugs don't work for you, a white noise machine might be just the thing to help you sleep soundly by blocking out distracting noises and creating a relaxing atmosphere. These machines play steady background sounds—like gentle rain, soft wind, or ocean waves—to mask loud or sudden noises that might wake you up. They're especially handy for those living in busy or noisy areas.

Simply place the machine on your bedside table, pick a sound you find calming, and let it run all night. This consistent background noise not only helps drown out external sounds but can also add a soothing rhythm to your bedtime routine, making it easier to drift off.

Where to Buy: Available at TechShopBD and Daraz.

Price: Tk2,500 to Tk5,000.

Lavender essential oil spray

Lavender has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for stress, anxiety, and insomnia. The calming scent of lavender promotes relaxation and sleep by reducing heart rate and blood pressure. A few spritzes of lavender essential oil spray on your pillow can create a soothing, tranquil atmosphere that makes it easier to drift off to sleep.

Spray a few pumps of lavender essential oil onto your pillow, bedding, or room 10-15 minutes before bed. Lavender's calming properties help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. It creates a peaceful sleep environment with its soothing scent. The spray can be used on pillows, linens, or as a room spray.

Where to Buy: Available at Sundora and Daraz.

Price: Tk400 to Tk1,500.

Weighted blanket

Weighted blankets are becoming a go-to for people with anxiety or insomnia. The gentle pressure they provide feels like a comforting hug, which can help reduce anxiety and lead to deeper, more restful sleep. These blankets come in different weights, usually from 5kg to 9kg, and are suitable for both kids and adults.

Photo: Collected

To use, simply swap your regular comforter for a weighted blanket, ideally one that's about 10% of your body weight for the best effect. The calming pressure helps promote relaxation and can be especially helpful for people with anxiety, ADHD, or sensory sensitivities.

Where to Buy: Available on Daraz and Rokomari.

Price: Tk4,000 to Tk8,000 depending on the size and weight.