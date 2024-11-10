Missing girl Muntaha found dead in a pond near her home in Sylhet's Kanaighat: Police

Bangladesh

Kanaighat police station’s Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Awal confirmed that the body was retrieved from the pond near her house around 4am

Six-year-old Muntaha Akhter Jarin, resident of Kanaighat in Sylhet, has been missing since 3 November. Photo: Collected
Six-year-old Muntaha Akhter Jarin, resident of Kanaighat in Sylhet, has been missing since 3 November. Photo: Collected

The body of six-year-old Muntaha, who went missing from her house on 3 November, was recovered from a pond in Sylhet's Kanaighat upazila early today, said police.

Muntaha Aktar Jerin was daughter of Shamim Ahmed of Bharafoud village under Birdal union of Kanaighat upazila.

Kanaighat police station's Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Awal confirmed that the body was retrieved from the pond near her house around 4am.

There were marks of injuries in the body and her throat was tied with ropes, he said, suspecting that the body was thrown into the pond after she had been murdered.

The victim's father alleged that Muntaha was abducted in a planned way while they lodged a general diary with the police station in this regard.

Muntaha had been misding since 3 November, the day she went out in the afternoon to play with other children. Despite searches through the area family members failed to trace her.

The family also took to the social media seeking public help to find the girl. They announced a bounty of Tk100,000 for anyone who finds her.

murder / abduction / Sylhet

