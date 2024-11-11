Govt announces another major reshuffle as three new advisers sworn in

Three new advisers - Mahfuj Alam, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Sheikh Bashir Uddin take oath in Bangabhaban. Photo: Focus Bangla

Three new advisers to the interim government took oath at Bangabhaban in the capital yesterday evening while the portfolios of several advisers were reshuffled.

The advisers are businessman Sk Bashir Uddin, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuj Alam.

Bashir Uddin will oversee the Ministry of Commerce, with additional responsibility for the Ministry of Textiles and Jute. Farooki has been assigned to oversee the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban in the presence of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and senior government officials and dignitaries.

With the latest addition, the number of advisers to the interim government now stands at 24, including the chief adviser.

With the expansion, there has been a major reshuffle in the portfolios of advisers.

Salehuddin Ahmed, previously handled the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Science and Technology. He will now focus on the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Science and Technology.

Hasan Arif, who previously managed the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives alongside the Ministry of Land, will now oversee the Ministry of Land and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism had been under the charge of the chief adviser.

With Hasan Arif's new responsibilities, the chief adviser will now oversee the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division, and the Ministry of Public Administration.

Asif Nazrul, who served as adviser for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs and also managed the Ministries of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, will now focus on the first two ministries.

Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan has been assigned the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives, along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Previously, Asif Mahmud also handled the Ministry of Labor and Employment, a responsibility now transferred to Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, who will manage both the Ministry of Labor and Employment and the Ministry of Shipping.

Ali Imam Majumder, previously attached to the Chief Adviser's Office, has now been appointed as adviser for the Ministry of Food.

Mahfuz Alam, who had served as the special assistant to the chief adviser, with specific details of his new responsibilities yet to be specified in the official notification.

Who are the new advisers

Sk Bashir Uddin is the managing director of Akij-Bashir Group, a leading industrial conglomerate in the country. He is the son of industrialist Sk Akij Uddin.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is a film director, producer and screenwriter. He became famous for his films "Third Person Singular Number", "Television", and "No Bed of Roses" which were critically acclaimed at home and abroad.

Mahfuj Alam was one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which led the student-people mass uprising in July-August. He was later appointed special assistant to the chief adviser.

The interim government took charge on 8 August, three days after the Awami League government had been ousted in the mass upsurge.