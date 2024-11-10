20-km-long tailback on Gazipur highway as RMG workers' protest continue for second day

Readymade garment workers from TNZ Apparels Limited continues blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over unpaid wages for 24 hours. This photo was captured on Sunday, 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS

Readymade garment workers from TNZ Apparels Limited have kept the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway blocked over unpaid wages for 24 hours now.

The prolonged road blockade that started yesterday morning (9 November) has caused 20-kilometre-long traffic congestion on both sides of the highway as of filing this report at 9am this morning (10 November).

"The workers' protest continued throughout the night. They have been holding their positions on the highway and blocking it for nearly 24 hours now. As a result, an around 20-km-long tailback has developed on both sides of the highway from Tongi to Rajendrapur," said Ibrahim Khan, deputy police commissioner (traffic) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) this morning.

He said this traffic congestion has extended beyond the Konabari portion of the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

"Commuters stuck in the traffic jam on the highway are now using alternative routes," added Ibrahim.

The official Facebook page of Gazipur Metropolitan Police has posted a traffic update, advising commuters to use alternative routes due to "the roadblock on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways, initiated by garment workers demanding unpaid wages and allowances in front of Columbia Garments is still ongoing as of 7am."

Readymade garment workers from TNZ Apparels Limited continues blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over unpaid wages for 24 hours. This photo was captured on Sunday, 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS

Earlier last night, it was reported that the workers lifted the blockade at 10pm. However, Nazir Ahmed, deputy commissioner of GMP, said that was not the case.

"We held at least 12 rounds of discussions with the workers and assured them that we would arrange the payment of their unpaid wages after discussing with the employer. They initially said they would lift the blockade at 2pm yesterday, then changed it to 5pm, and finally at 10pm. But they did not lift the blockade," he said.

"They are not listening to anyone and are not willing to accept any assurances of payment," added Nazir.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported seeing some outsiders, armed with sticks, joining the protesting workers this morning.

Most vehicles still stuck in the long tailback are transporting goods. These vehicles, which set out last night to reach their destinations, have been unable to move further due to the congestion. Among the stuck freight vehicles, there are also those carrying perishable goods.

"We started from Jainabazar with passengers headed towards Joydebpur Chowrasta this morning. After going through several small traffic jams, the bus was eventually stuck in a major traffic congestion near Bhawal National Park in Rajendrapur," said Asif, a helper of Taqwa Paribahan.



Meanwhile, fewer long-distance vehicles are operating on the highway due to the traffic jams caused by the workers' protest. Although local transportation is still operating on short distances, passengers complained of being charged extra fares.

Abdul Kadir, a man in his sixties, was waiting for a bus to Dhaka at the Mawna Chawrasta in Gazipur's Sreepur.

He said some buses are asking for Tk150 to Joydebpur Chawrasta, while others told him that the buses can only go as far as Rajendrapur due to the congestion.

According to sources from Gazipur Industrial Police and workers, T&Z Apparels, located in the Maleker Bari area of Gazipur city, has been closed by the authorities without paying the workers' outstanding wages.

They said six factories of the company have unpaid wages for September and October.

"The owners have closed the factory without paying our wages. We have been protesting for some time now to get our outstanding wages," said Abul Kalam, a factory worker who was participating in the demonstration.

Despite repeated promises through the police and the army regarding payment dates, the management is yet to pay the wages, added Kalam.

The TNZ Apparels' management have not made any statement on the matter.