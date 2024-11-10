Grandchildren now eligible to receive pension, gratuity after govt employees' death

The government has amended the Pension Rules and Retirement Benefits for government employees, making their grandchildren eligible to receive the pension and gratuity if there is no other eligible nominee.

The finance ministry has issued a notification in this regard today (10 November).

The amendment comes amid a legal complication in this regard following the recent death of an additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

Following a government employee's death, if they do not have any living spouse or any children, their grandchildren will enjoy the pension facilities, dictates the amendment.

However, in this case, the age of the employee's children must be above 25 years.

Similarly, if the employee does not name anyone as the nominee for their pension, all members of his family will get the benefits equally. In this case, grandchildren will not be eligible for the facilities if they are below 18 years old.

Moreover, in the case of the death of a pensioner's son, a pensioner's married daughters, whose husbands are alive, will not be eligible for gratuity benefits.

As per existing rules, family pension is available for at least 15 years. The Family Pension Rules, 1959 have made nomination compulsory, but as it is not in force, it is prohibited to give this benefit if the son of the employee is over 25 years of age at the time of the death of the employee. On the other hand, the married daughter of a pensioner also does not get this benefit.

The latest amendment comes following the death of late additional secretary Sanjida Sobhan. The children of the deceased do not meet the criteria for enjoying the pension benefits, resulting in a legal complication about who will enjoy the benefits among her family members.