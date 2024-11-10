Grandchildren now eligible to receive pension, gratuity after govt employees' death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 09:14 pm

Related News

Grandchildren now eligible to receive pension, gratuity after govt employees' death

The amendment comes amid a legal complication in this regard following the recent death of an additional secretary of the Cabinet Division

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 09:14 pm
Grandchildren now eligible to receive pension, gratuity after govt employees&#039; death

The government has amended the Pension Rules and Retirement Benefits for government employees, making their grandchildren eligible to receive the pension and gratuity if there is no other eligible nominee.

The finance ministry has issued a notification in this regard today (10 November).

The amendment comes amid a legal complication in this regard following the recent death of an additional secretary of the Cabinet Division.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following a government employee's death, if they do not have any living spouse or any children, their grandchildren will enjoy the pension facilities, dictates the amendment. 

However, in this case, the age of the employee's children must be above 25 years.

Similarly, if the employee does not name anyone as the nominee for their pension, all members of his family will get the benefits equally. In this case, grandchildren will not be eligible for the facilities if they are below 18 years old.

Moreover, in the case of the death of a pensioner's son, a pensioner's married daughters, whose husbands are alive, will not be eligible for gratuity benefits.

As per existing rules, family pension is available for at least 15 years. The Family Pension Rules, 1959 have made nomination compulsory, but as it is not in force, it is prohibited to give this benefit if the son of the employee is over 25 years of age at the time of the death of the employee. On the other hand, the married daughter of a pensioner also does not get this benefit.

The latest amendment comes following the death of late additional secretary Sanjida Sobhan. The children of the deceased do not meet the criteria for enjoying the pension benefits, resulting in a legal complication about who will enjoy the benefits among her family members.

Top News

grandchildren / Bangladesh / pension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

3h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

6h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

1h | Videos
Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

4h | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

6h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

6h | Videos