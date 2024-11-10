Interim govt to ask Interpol to arrest Hasina and other fugitives: Asif Nazrul

The interim government is set to urge the Interpol to issue a red notice to bring back fugitives, including Sheikh Hasina, for trial at the International Crimes Tribunal in the July-August genocide case, said Asif Nazrul, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs adviser.

"A red notice will be issued through Interpol very soon. No matter where in the world these fugitive fascists are hiding, they will be brought back and held accountable in court," he said to reporters today (10 November) after inspecting renovation work at the International Crimes Tribunal.

In response to a question, he added that an attempt is being made to mislead people and tarnish the country's reputation by spreading false propaganda about a baseless case filed with the International Criminal Court's prosecution team.

"Anyone can make such accusations. We are not giving importance to these," he said.

However, in an interview with the Financial Times published on 30 October, the Chief Adviser Dr Yunus also said his interim government would not immediately seek the extradition of Hasina from India, an approach that for the moment may help avoid fuelling diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and its giant neighbour.

What is Interpol?

INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, is an intergovernmental organization with 196 member countries, dedicated to fostering global security by enabling police cooperation worldwide. It facilitates the sharing and access of data on crimes and criminals, along with providing a range of technical and operational support.

What is a Red Notice?

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant.

The individuals are wanted by the requesting member country or international tribunal. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.