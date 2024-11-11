Hamas political office in Doha is no longer needed

Videos

11 November, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 12:00 am

Hamas political office in Doha is no longer needed

11 November, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 12:00 am

Qatar withdraws from mediating Israel-Gaza ceasefire. The Middle Eastern country accuses both Israel and Hamas of a lack of goodwill for a ceasefire.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

6h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

10h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Peace more important than territory in Ukraine war: Trump ally

Peace more important than territory in Ukraine war: Trump ally

1h | Videos
Hamas political office in Doha is no longer needed

Hamas political office in Doha is no longer needed

1h | Videos
India will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025

India will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025

2h | Videos
Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

5h | Videos