Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

With the recent trend pointing towards an electric only future of the automotive industry, Bangladesh has been receiving its fair share of electric vehicle (EV) offerings. While car shows are not exactly rare in the country anymore, a full-on EV expo is something new, a sure sign of the electric tide sweeping through the global automotive industry. Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition (BEVMX) by Savor International Limited evidently highlighted this new trend.

Through this event, BEVMX brought together a dazzling variety of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers under one roof in the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), showcasing everything from futuristic e-bikes to luxury sedans.

Entering the venue, Akij Motors were ready to welcome the visitors with a retro themed electric vehicle, setting the stage for the main event by offering a courtesy shuttle to Hall 3. Inside, Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. Their electric three-wheelers, ones being test ridden around the venue, in particular were head turners for passersby.

Right next to it, on one side was BYD– one of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers in the world at the moment– and Great Wall Motors on the other side with their ORA and Haval lineup. Visitors seemed particularly interested in the sleek Seal sedan from BYD, which starts at about Tk80 lakhs. The ORA Cat on the other hand, also managed to turn heads with its rounded silhouette and retro styling.

Duranta, one of the leading bicycle manufacturers of Bangladesh, displayed their wide range of electric bicycles and also the first ever Bangladeshi built e-scooter. Walton on the other side, also flaunted their locally assembled EV scooters. There was no shortage of other brands in the mix either—names like Skywell, Salida Smart e-bike, and Eco Motors offered electric bicycles, scooters, and three-wheelers geared to put green commuting on the map.

Among all the innovations, one stall stood out: Cassetex, a "battery swapping service provider" who, in other words, represents a unique approach to EVs, targeting the electrification of aging combustion engine vehicles rather than buying brand new. The stall also had electrified farm equipment, marking the brand's focus on sustainable energy and electrification solutions.

Charging infrastructure also made appearances as companies like Crack Platoon and Mulytic showed off their charging station.Then there was a stall from Multibrand, a workshop experienced in providing services to EVs to assure that one can now sustainably own these vehicles in Bangladesh as well.

As BEVMX concluded, it left a vivid statement that Bangladesh is plugged in and ready to accelerate into an electric future. From renowned global brands offering vehicles and services officially to a vast charging infrastructure backed by both the public and private sector, the EV sector in Bangladesh is growing, and if BEVMX is any indicator, it's charging toward that future at full throttle.