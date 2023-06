Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, are seen behind artificial cherry blossom decorations at a shopping district on the first day after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures, in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan experienced its warmest spring on record this year, the national weather agency said Thursday, as greenhouse gasses and El Nino combine to send temperatures soaring worldwide.

The average temperature in the three months through May was 1.59 degrees Celsius higher than usual, the biggest gap since the Japan Meteorological Agency started taking comparable measurements in 1898, it said.