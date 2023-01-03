Singapore's economy topped forecasts in 2022 but new risks growing

Global Economy

Reuters
03 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 05:35 pm

Related News

Singapore's economy topped forecasts in 2022 but new risks growing

Reuters
03 January, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 05:35 pm
Singapore&#039;s central business district skyline, in Singapore, May 10, 2019/ Reuters
Singapore's central business district skyline, in Singapore, May 10, 2019/ Reuters

Singapore's economy grew faster that official forecasts in 2022 but slower activity in the fourth quarter points to significant risks ahead for the city-state in the new year as global demand weakens and inflationary pressures weigh.

Singapore's economy grew 3.8% in 2022, preliminary data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday, beating government forecast for growth of 3.5% and down from 7.6% in 2021.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.2% in October-December on a year-on-year basis, the government data showed, almost half the 4.2% growth seen in the third quarter. Eight economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 2.1%.

"It is concerning that there is a slight quarter-on-quarter fall in services … this showed the impact of the global slowdown on external oriented services sectors, and that further growth from current levels will be harder to achieve in 2023," said MUFG analyst Jeff Ng.

GDP grew 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis in October-December.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message on Saturday that the international outlook remains troubled, which will affect the city-state's economy. The government expects growth of between 0.5% to 2.5% this year.

INFLATION

Singapore has seen some signs of price pressures easing in recent months but inflation still remained elevated at about 5%.

Meanwhile, the country's sales tax has been raised to 8% from 7% since Jan. 1 this year as the government needs more revenue to fund increasing healthcare expenditure of its aging population. The sales tax will be further raised to 9% from 2024.

Singapore's government has pledged to give almost 3 million Singaporeans at least S$700 in cash payouts over five years as part of an S$8 billion "assurance package" to help them cope with rising prices.

Capital Economics said the economy is likely to struggle, which means the Monetary Authority of Singapore is unlikely to tighten monetary policy in 2023. The central bank tightened its foreign exchange-based monetary policy four times last year to fight rampant inflationary pressures.

"Looking ahead, we think growth is likely to weaken further. Exports are likely to fall further if, as we expect, the global economy enters a recession in 2023," Capital Economics said. "Elevated interest rates, declining household savings and high inflation are likely to drag on domestic demand."

 

World+Biz

Singapore / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

6h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

10h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

1h | TBS Stories
Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

1h | TBS SPORTS
Sculpture made with half a million plastic

Sculpture made with half a million plastic

2h | TBS Stories
Dec exports all-time high

Dec exports all-time high

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night