Hasan Mahmud inaugurates Singapore High Commission in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
08 May, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:34 am

Related News

Hasan Mahmud inaugurates Singapore High Commission in Dhaka

UNB
08 May, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 10:34 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The High Commission of Singapore in Dhaka hosted a reception on Tuesday evening to mark the inauguration of the High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Terming the inauguration of the High Commission premises of Singapore a historic moment in bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Singapore, he expressed hope that fresh opportunities for cooperation to forge a stronger bond between the two countries have been created.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan Mahmud / Singapore High Commission in Dhaka / Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

53m | Pursuit
The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

58m | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

20h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Apple is reportedly developing chips to run AI

Apple is reportedly developing chips to run AI

38m | Videos
This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

12h | Videos
Kite festival in Japan

Kite festival in Japan

1h | Videos
Harta fish market sells crores of Taka daily

Harta fish market sells crores of Taka daily

2h | Videos