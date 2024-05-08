Hasan Mahmud inaugurates Singapore High Commission in Dhaka
The High Commission of Singapore in Dhaka hosted a reception on Tuesday evening to mark the inauguration of the High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
Terming the inauguration of the High Commission premises of Singapore a historic moment in bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Singapore, he expressed hope that fresh opportunities for cooperation to forge a stronger bond between the two countries have been created.