Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian oil imports

Global Economy

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian oil imports

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:15 am
Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are seen in front of displayed EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are seen in front of displayed EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season.

Brent crude futures for July, which expires on Tuesday, gained 33 cents to $122 a barrel at 0054 GMT. The more active August contract rose 33 cents to $117.93.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $117.31 a barrel, up $2.24 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday.

European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, resolving a deadlock with Hungary over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

However, some experts said oil price gains may be muted as the market had already priced in the supply constraints.

Almost every EU member was on board with the ban, suggesting the market was "already pricing in EU self-sanction and significantly less Russian oil flowing to Europe this year", SPI Asset Management Managing Partner Stephen Innes told Reuters.

"I think the market is pricing in some more Asia demand via China; however, the glaring concerns are the skyrocketing petrol prices at the pump that could lead to some driving season demand destruction," Innes added.

Demand from China is expected to pick up after the easing of Covid-19 curbs. Shanghai has announced an end to its two-month-long lockdown, and will allow the vast majority of people in China's largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday. 

On the production side, OPEC+ is set to stick to last year's deal at its meeting on Thursday, with a modest July output hike by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources said, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Members from the group - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia - maintain that the oil market is balanced and that the recent price hikes are not related to fundamentals. 

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic have soared to their highest in over a decade in 2022 and are up more that 55% so far this year.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil price / Oil price crisis / Oil Price Hike / Oil price up / oil prices rise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

2h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

23h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

22h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

20h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Now | Videos
Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

12h | Videos
Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

12h | Videos
Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products