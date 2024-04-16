State minister for commerce denounces oil price hike instantly after import tax exemption expires

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said the new prices of soybean and palm oil set by the edible oil traders yesterday (15 April) could not be accepted, with the hikes coming only a day after a previous VAT exemption on import of edible oil raw materials had expired.

Speaking at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity today (16 April), he said, "When VAT was exempted, traders were given 15 days to implement the reduction in prices, so the new prices would be effective after the VAT-exempted goods arrived in the country. Now with the withdrawal of VAT exemption, there is no opportunity to increase the price instantly."

He said importers will import the raw materials of edible oil at the new rate, process them and release the produced oil in the market.

"Only then the price will be determined according to the import cost and processing cost," he added.

Earlier on 7 February, the National Board of Revenue gave a 5% VAT exemption on the import of raw materials of edible oil at the request of the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry reduced the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk10 to Tk163 per litre after VAT exemption.

After the exemption's validity expired on 15 April, the executive officer of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association sent a letter to the commerce secretary on the same day requesting that the price of bottled soybeans be increased by Tk10 to Tk173.

The letter read that the new prices will be implemented from 16 April.

The state minister also summoned the Executive Officer of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association Nurul Islam Molla following whose letter the prices were hiked.

In the next budget, a proposal will be sent to the National Board of Revenue to keep the tariff on common consumer products including rice, dal, oil, sugar at a reasonable level, the minister said, adding that it is not right to impose additional duty-tax beyond the reasonable limit on imported consumer goods and common people's daily necessities.