Oil climbs as Gaza tensions rise, Saudi Arabia hikes prices

Global Economy

Reuters
06 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:28 pm

Related News

Oil climbs as Gaza tensions rise, Saudi Arabia hikes prices

Brent crude futures were up 77 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.73 a barrel at 1055 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $78.98 a barrel, up 87 cents, or 1.1%.

Reuters
06 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Bloomberg
Representational image. Photo: Bloomberg

Oil futures climbed on Monday after Saudi Arabia hiked June crude prices for most regions and as the prospect of a Gaza ceasefire deal appeared slim, renewing fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could still widen in the key oil-producing region.

Brent crude futures were up 77 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.73 a barrel at 1055 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $78.98 a barrel, up 87 cents, or 1.1%.

Last week, both futures contracts posted their steepest weekly loss in three months, with Brent falling more than 7% and WTI down 6.8%, as investors weighed weak US jobs data and the possible timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The geopolitical risk premium in oil prices also eased as talks for a Gaza ceasefire were underway.

However, prospects for a deal faded as Hamas reiterated its demand for an end to the war in exchange for the freeing of hostages and Israel appeared poised to launch a long-threatened assault in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Israel's military called on Palestinian civilians to evacuate Rafah as part of a "limited scope" operation.

"News that Israel wants to go ahead and extend its operation into Rafah risks derailing a potential ceasefire agreement and reigniting Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions which had appeared to be easing," IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Also supporting oil was Saudi Arabia's move to raise the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude sold to Asia, Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean in June, signalling expectations of strong demand this summer.

In China, the world's largest crude importer, services activity remained in expansionary territory for the 16th straight month, while growth in new orders accelerated and business sentiment rose solidly, boosting hopes of a sustained economic recovery.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

8h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

1h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

1h | Videos
The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

3h | Videos
Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

5h | Videos