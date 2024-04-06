Oil heads for second weekly gain on tighter supply outlook

Global Economy

Reuters
06 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:58 am

Related News

Oil heads for second weekly gain on tighter supply outlook

Heavy oil supply has also tightened globally after Mexico and the United Arab Emirates cut exports of these grades

Reuters
06 April, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:58 am
File Photo: As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil. Photo: Bloomberg
File Photo: As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil. Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices extended gains on Friday and were on course for a second weekly gain, supported by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, concerns over tightening supply and expectations about demand growth as economies improve.

Brent crude was up 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $91.01 a barrel by 1031 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.79 a barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.2%.

On Thursday both benchmarks settled at their highest level since October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Brent and WTI are set to notch a more than 4% gain this week, climbing for a second straight week, after third-largest OPEC producer Iran vowed revenge against Israel for an attack that killed high-ranking Iranian military personnel.

"The market knows that some kind of retaliation from Iran is likely, but it doesn't know any details which creates a great discomfort and nervousness," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's embassy compound in Syria on Monday.

Ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries in Russia may have disrupted more than 15% of Russian capacity, a NATO official said on Thursday, hitting the country's fuel output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, this week kept their oil supply policy unchanged and pressed some countries to increase compliance with output cuts.

This is the future home of the Rixos Baghdad, a luxury hotel financed by Qatar in the city's heavily fortified Green Zone.

"Further clampdowns on adherence to quotas should see output fall further in Q2," ANZ analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari wrote in a note.

"The prospect of a tighter market should see a drawdown in inventories during the second quarter."

Heavy oil supply has also tightened globally after Mexico and the United Arab Emirates cut exports of these grades.

This comes amid solid global oil demand growth of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

"Our high-frequency demand indicators estimate that total oil consumption in March averaged 101.2 million bpd, 100,000 bpd above our published estimates," they said.

Investors are awaiting a US March employment report on Friday for further clues on the health of the US economy and the direction of its monetary policy.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

23h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

23h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Labour exports slightly improves

Labour exports slightly improves

49m | Videos
What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

13h | Videos
Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

14h | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

1d | Videos