Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

Economy

Reuters
17 April, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:45 am

Related News

Oil prices dip as demand concerns outweigh Middle East supply fears

Oil prices have softened so far this week as economic headwinds pressured investor sentiment, curbing gains from geopolitical tensions, with eyes on how Israel might respond to Iran's attack on Israeli territory over the weekend

Reuters
17 April, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 09:45 am
Crude oil pouring out of a barrel. File Photo: Reuters
Crude oil pouring out of a barrel. File Photo: Reuters

Oil prices eased in early trade on Wednesday as worries about global demand due to weak economic momentum in China and fading hopes for US interest rate cuts in the near term outweighed supply fears on heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Brent LCOc1 futures for June delivery slipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.16 a barrel by 0042 GMT, while US crude CLc1 futures for May delivery fell 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $85.26 a barrel.

Oil prices have softened so far this week as economic headwinds pressured investor sentiment, curbing gains from geopolitical tensions, with eyes on how Israel might respond to Iran's attack on Israeli territory over the weekend.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Demand concerns increased due to expectations that US interest rate cuts are likely to be delayed and weaker-than-expected economic data from China," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"Since the market had been rising until last week on supply worries amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the relatively restrained Iranian aggression has not provided the ground for buying up," he said.

He predicted WTI would trade around $83-$88 without any new developments.

The run of disappointing data showing stronger-than-expected inflation means the Federal Reserve will likely need more time than previously thought to be confident that inflation is on the path to 2%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

In China, the world's biggest oil importer, the economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, but several March indicators, including property investment, retail sales and industrial output, showed that demand at home remains frail, weighing on overall momentum.

In the Middle East, a third meeting of Israel's war cabinet set for Tuesday to decide on a response to Iran's first-ever direct attack was put off until Wednesday, as Western allies eyed swift new sanctions against Tehran to help dissuade Israel from a major escalation.

Analysts said, however, Iran's unprecedented missile and drone strike on Israel is unlikely to prompt dramatic sanctions action on Iran's oil exports from the Biden administration due to worries about boosting oil prices and angering top buyer China.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories rose last week more than expected by analysts polled by Reuters, however gasoline and distillates stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT).

World+Biz

Oil / Brent crude / Middle East tension

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

41m | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

1h | Panorama
While many big eateries have come and gone, Sajna has maintained its brand value in Dhaka’s landscape. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment and likes to play around with the menu. PHOTOS: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Sajna: The secret ingredient to keeping a restaurant lively over 3 decades

1h | Panorama
Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

21m | Videos
What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

What are the features of Xiaomi's electric car?

2h | Videos
Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

13h | Videos
Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

19h | Videos