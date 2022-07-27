Mercedes ups sales forecast as model re-focus pays off

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
27 July, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

Mercedes ups sales forecast as model re-focus pays off

BSS/AFP
27 July, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:22 pm
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

German automaker Mercedes-Benz said Wednesday it was upgrading its forecast for full-year sales as its decision to focus on top-of-the-range models begins to pay off despite supply constraints in the industry.

The Stuttgart-based group said in a statement that its net profit inched forward to 3.2 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in the second quarter from 3.1 billion euros a year earlier on a seven-percent increase in revenues to 36.4 billion euros.

Unit sales, however, declined by seven percent in the period from April to June, as a shortage of semiconductors -- a key component in cars' electrical systems -- put the brakes on production.

Mercedes its resilient revenue figures resulted from its decision to focus on higher-end models with larger margins.

The carmaker said it was raising its revenue outlook for the full year to "significantly above" the 167.9 billion euros it booked last year.

Mercedes also raised its forecast for underlying or operating profit.

Chief executive Ola Kallenius said the group had managed the bottlenecks in supply as well as "increasingly complex macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has clouded the outlook for the economy in Europe and raised fears of a recession, as Moscow threatens to cut off gas supplies to the continent.

Mercedes, whose home market would be acutely affected by a shutdown in gas supplies, said it was looking at ways of "substituting the use of natural gas in vehicle production.

And the carmaker said it could reduce its usage by "around 50 percent".

Mercedes was also steeling itself against a general economic downturn, but had "good reasons to remain confident, with ongoing strong demand", Kallenius said.

World+Biz

Mercedes / Mercedes Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

5h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

5h | Videos
Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work