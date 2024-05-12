Mercedes-Benz launches widest EV lineup in Bangladesh

Rancon Motors Limited the official distributor of Mercedes-Benz has launched six different models of Mercedes-Benz EQ Lineup in Bangladesh.

On this occasion, a grand ceremony was organised at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) recently, reads a press release.

There was a day-long motorshow featuring both modern and classic cars from Mercedes-Benz followed by a concert featuring Warfaze, Nemesis and Pritom.

The EQ lineup was launched in a separate gala event in the presence of prominent opinion leaders and business tycoons of the country. The cars were unveiled with a dramatic laser show followed by a fashion show featuring live music by Nemesis and Xefer.

Group Managing Director Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Divisional Director Imran Zaman Khan, CEO Redwanul Zia were present in the ceremony.

The 4 SUV and 2 Sedan models launched during the event are: EQS 450 4matic SUV, EQS 450+ Sedan, EQE 350+ SUV, EQE 53 AMG SUV, EQE 350+ Sedan and EQB.

Imran Zaman Khan said, Electric Vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. He also said Mercedes-Benz Bangladesh, in collaboration with Genex Infrastructure Ltd, is working to develop a nationwide charging station network. A total of 7 charging stations are currently live in Dhaka, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet with a projection of 21 station by end of Q2 2024.

Mercedes-Benz is the latest addition to join the EV revolution in Bangladesh following other brands like Audi, BMW and BYD. With the total of 6 new EV models offered by Mercedes-Benz, it is currently offering consumers the widest EV model range to choose from.