JPMorgan to pay about $350 million penalty over trade reporting gaps

Reuters
17 February, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:43 pm

A woman walks past JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co&#039;s international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO CRIME LAW)/File Photo
A woman walks past JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO CRIME LAW)/File Photo

JPMorgan Chase and Co will pay civil penalties of about $350 million to regulators for reporting incomplete trading data to surveillance platforms, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

In a response to government inquiries about its trading processes, the lender said certain trading and order data through its Corporate and Investment Bank unit was not fed into its trade surveillance platforms.

"While the identified gaps represent a fraction of the overall activity across the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), the data gap on one venue, which largely consisted of sponsored client access activity, was significant," the company said in the filing.

JPMorgan has, however, "not identified any employee misconduct, harm to clients or the market."

The $350 million penalties are expected to resolve the matter with two US regulators, the bank said, without specifying which agencies were involved.

JPMorgan is in "advanced negotiations" with a third regulator which may not result in a resolution, it added.

JPMorgan / JPMorgan Chase & Co

