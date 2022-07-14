JPMorgan profit falls 28%, Dimon cautious on global economy

Reuters
14 July, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 05:33 pm

A woman walks past JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co&#039;s international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO CRIME LAW)/File Photo
A woman walks past JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO CRIME LAW)/File Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a bigger-than-expected 28% fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday as America's largest bank set aside more money to cover potential losses in the face of growing risks of a recession.

The bank's shares slid more than 4%as it recorded $1.1 billion in provision for credit losses compared with last year when it released $3 billion from its reserves.

The four biggest US banks are expected to record $3.5 billion of loss provisions for the quarter, as they brace for a sharp economic slowdown with the US Federal Reserve aggressivelyraising interest rates to control runaway inflation. .

Chief Executive Jamie Dimon flagged a number of concerns including geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence and the "never-before-seen" quantitative tightening as threats to global economic growth.

Closer home, however, the economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending remain healthy, Dimon said.

The bank posted a profit of $8.6 billion, or $2.76 per share, missing the average analyst expectation of $2.88 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Other large US banks including Citigroup and Wells Fargo , Morgan Stanley will report results this week, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America (BAC.N) will round out big bank earnings season next week.

Analysts have forecast a sharp decline in second-quarter earnings from a year ago, when banks released loan loss reserves and benefited from a boom in dealmaking.

The company also temporarily suspended share buyback to further shore up its capital levels.

JPMorgan's earnings hurt the broader market with US stock index futures extending losses after the earnings.

Deals down

Investment banking revenue fell 61% to $1.4 billion, mainly hurt by lower fees from deals and debt and equity issuances.

Like rivals Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan last year rode the dealmaking wave and advised on several major business combinations, underwrote some of the biggest stock market flotations and helped put together deals involving special purpose acquisition companies.

However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and fears around an economic recession dealt a blow to merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2022. The value of announced deals globally in the second quarter dropped 25.5% year-on-year to $1 trillion, according to Dealogic data. read more

M&A activity in the United States also plunged 40% to $456 billion in the second quarter.

The bank reported net revenue of $31.6 billion, up 1%, while net interest income was $15.2 billion, up 19% in the quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co / Dimon

