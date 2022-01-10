JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year

Global Economy

Reuters
10 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year

Unlike some of its competitors that focus on the mass affluent segment, JPMorgan's private banking business targets individuals with at least $25 million in investable assets

Reuters
10 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 04:46 pm
A woman walks past JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co&#039;s international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO CRIME LAW)/File Photo
A woman walks past JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO CRIME LAW)/File Photo

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth.

About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects.

The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

JPMorgan is eyeing China's wealthy individuals in the new economy sectors such as tech, biotech, and electric vehicles, the source said, adding its private banking clients in China include Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma.

Ma's charitable foundation, which handles his media queries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlike some of its competitors that focus on the mass affluent segment, JPMorgan's private banking business targets individuals with at least $25 million in investable assets, the people said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A J.P. Morgan Private Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

Global wealth managers, including Credit Suisse, HSBC and UBS, have been ramping up headcount in Asia as countries including China and India minted more billionaires and millionaires.

HSBC is ahead of its hiring targets for its Chinese retail wealth management business and is exploring re-entering India's private banking business, senior executives said in November.

It is looking to boost its mobile wealth planning service, HSBC Pinnacle, in China by having about 700 personal wealth planners by the year-end instead of the 550 originally planned.

Citigroup said last May it would target to recruit 1,000 wealth professionals in Hong Kong in the next five years, including 550 new private bankers and relationship managers.

Asia's wealth management revenue pools are expected to soar faster than any other market, nearly doubling over the next five years to $52 billion, Boston Consulting Group said in a global wealth report published in June last year.

JPMorgan's asset and wealth management business had $3.0 trillion of assets under management in the third quarter last year. The bank neither discloses how much of that is accounted for by Asia, nor gives a breakup of the regional headcount.

Top News / World+Biz

JPMorgan / Asia private banking / Asia private banking sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

3h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

6h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

7h | Panorama
The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

2h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

19h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment