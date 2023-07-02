India's Hero MotoCorp to increase prices of specific two-wheeler models

Global Economy

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 10:35 am

Related News

India's Hero MotoCorp to increase prices of specific two-wheeler models

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 10:35 am
Customers look at a Hero MotoCorp Karizma motorbike at a Hero MotoCorp showroom in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad 26 April 2013. Photo: REUTERS
Customers look at a Hero MotoCorp Karizma motorbike at a Hero MotoCorp showroom in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad 26 April 2013. Photo: REUTERS

Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it would increase prices of specific models of motorcycles and scooters by around 1.5% from 3 July, as it combats price positioning, input costs and business imperatives.

The exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

Hero previously hiked prices on its select models of motorcycles and scooters by 2% in March, as it grappled with increased costs to meet new emission norms, which came into effect in the following month.

The company's total sales increased 6.7% year-on-year to 519,474 units in May 2023, it said in an exchange filing on 1 June.

Hero said the onset of monsoon and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand. Industry volumes are also expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season, the company added.

The announcement comes two weeks after India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an investigation to assess Hero's relationship with a third-party vendor in a case related to alleged diversion of funds, according to a Reuters report.

However, the company said in a statement to Reuters that it had not received any communication from the government and could not comment.

 

World+Biz / South Asia

Hero / India / MotoCorp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the government is working on reviving Gandaria Railway Station which will connect the Dhaka-Jashore rail line through the Padma Bridge and another railway line will connect to Narayanganj. Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

46m | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

3h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh