Global dividends to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021 -report

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:57 am

Dividends from companies restarting payments totalled $33.3 billion and accounted for three-quarters of the underlying growth in the second quarter, the report said

US dollar bills blow near the Andalusian capital of Seville in this photo illustration taken on November 16, 2014. Photo :Reuters
US dollar bills blow near the Andalusian capital of Seville in this photo illustration taken on November 16, 2014. Photo :Reuters

Global dividends are forecast to rise to $1.39 trillion this year, up slightly from a previous estimate to reflect a stronger than expected recovery in the company payouts, Janus Henderson said in a report published on Monday.

Its latest estimate, up 2.2 percentage points from an earlier one, is just 3% below the pre-pandemic peak.

Dividends, a company payout to shareholders, slumped last year against the backdrop of the Covid-crisis as regulatory constraints and government pressures to restrict payments weighed.

But a strong recovery is currently under way, with headline growth at 26.3% in the second quarter, data from the investment manager's Global Dividend Index showed.

Underlying growth - adjusted for special dividends, changes in currency, timing effects, and index changes – was 11.2%.On a year-on-year basis, 2021 growth is expected at 10.7%, equivalent to an underlying rebound of 8.5%.

Dividends from companies restarting payments totalled $33.3 billion and accounted for three-quarters of the underlying growth in the second quarter, the report said.

