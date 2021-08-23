Global dividends to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021 -report

US dollar bills blow near the Andalusian capital of Seville in this photo illustration taken on November 16, 2014. Photo :Reuters

Global dividends are forecast to rise to $1.39 trillion this year, up slightly from a previous estimate to reflect a stronger than expected recovery in the company payouts, Janus Henderson said in a report published on Monday.

Its latest estimate, up 2.2 percentage points from an earlier one, is just 3% below the pre-pandemic peak.

Dividends, a company payout to shareholders, slumped last year against the backdrop of the Covid-crisis as regulatory constraints and government pressures to restrict payments weighed.

But a strong recovery is currently under way, with headline growth at 26.3% in the second quarter, data from the investment manager's Global Dividend Index showed.

Underlying growth - adjusted for special dividends, changes in currency, timing effects, and index changes – was 11.2%.On a year-on-year basis, 2021 growth is expected at 10.7%, equivalent to an underlying rebound of 8.5%.

Dividends from companies restarting payments totalled $33.3 billion and accounted for three-quarters of the underlying growth in the second quarter, the report said.