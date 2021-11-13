SSC, equivalent exams to begin Sunday

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for the academic session 2020-21 will start from Sunday.

The duration of each examination will be 1:30 hours and the tests will be taken in two shifts -- 10-11:30am and 2-3:30pm.

A total of 22,27,113 candidates have registered to sit for the SSC and equivalent examinations this year.

The examinations for Science, Humanities and Commerce groups will not be held on the same day.

All coaching centres will remain closed from 8 to 25 November, the education ministry sources said.

The government deferred SSC and equivalent examinations of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The SSC exams are usually held in February.

The examinations will be held this year on three elective subjects of each group with a reduced syllabus.

Compulsory subjects will not be assessed as they were evaluated in the past JSC, JDC and equivalent examinations, while no exam will be taken on the fourth or optional elective subject.

The results of compulsory and optional subjects will be given based on subject mapping like last year, using aggregates from previous JSC and JDC examination results.

There is, however, no opportunity to change or amend the fourth subject in the student registration card, said a press release from the ministry.

According to the boards, SSC examinees in the Science group will sit for 32-marks examinations, while it will be 45 marks for Commerce and Humanities students.

Examinees for the Science group will have to answer two essay questions out of eight. The total marks for each answer is 10. They will also have to answer 12 multiple choice questions (MCQ) out of 25, with each having a mark of one.

For the Commerce and Humanities group, examinees will have to answer two essay questions out of 11 and each question's total marks is 10. They will also have to answer 15 MCQ questions out of 30, with each having marks of one.

According to the routine, the tests will begin with Physics (theory) examination on Sunday morning.

On 15 November, the History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation exam will be held in the morning while the Accounting exam will be held in the afternoon.

In the morning shift on 16 November, Chemistry (theory) exam will be held, while Physical Education and Sports (Theory) will be on 18 November morning, Geography and Environment on 21 November morning and Finance and Banking on 21 November afternoon shift. The SSC theoretical examination will end on 23 November.

Bangladesh reopened schools and colleges on 12 September this year after nearly 1.5 years of closure due to the coronavirus.

