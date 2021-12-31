This year’s top five films, music and TV series at a glance

2021 was a year full of ups and downs and striving to make a truce with two years of cohabiting with a pandemic. In the midst of all this, we were blessed with some top-quality movies, music and TV series.

Films such as 'Spiderman: No Way Home', songs such as 'Montero' by Lil Nas X and TV series such as 'Squid Game' stole all the spotlight. While some broke the box office, some broke the internet and some took Bangladesh by storm.

As 2021 is getting ready to wrap up, The Business Standard has curated a rounded-up list of the best movies, TV series and music of the year that was loved by people all across the world.

Top five fan favourite movies

5. No Land's Man

Although this movie sparked quite the controversy, which resulted in delayed censor clearance in Bangladesh, Mostafa Sarower Farooki's 'No Land's Man' is one of those few Bangladeshi movies that portray fascism and identity crisis without fear.

Its ensemble cast is star-studded with Nawazuddin Siddique and Tahsan Rahman Khan among others.

4. Dune

'Dune' is Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of an outstanding sci-fi epic by Frank Herbert. Even with many doubts about the adaptation, 'Dune' became a global hit on the third try.

Moreover, with the complex use of terminologies, 'Dune' was rated 8.2 on IMDb for its exceptional execution and amazing cinematography.

3. Don't Look Up

'Don't Look Up' is a satire that can be considered an allegory for the climate crisis. Directed by Adam McKay, the film is a mixture of various genres including dark comedy, drama, political satire, disaster and sci-fi.

The film features fantastic cast members who performed outstandingly. Stream the movie on Netflix if you haven't watched it yet.

2. Rehana Maryam Noor

This Cannes-nominated movie created quite the buzz since the beginning of 2021. When it was finally released in Bangladeshi theatres in November, the show got sold out in a matter of hours.

Badhon's performance in the movie will make anyone believe that the story did not need to end in a thought-provoking way as it had touched all the aspects of a perfect plotline.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Everyone loves Spider-Man and this existing love for the character resulted in an enormous triumph for the latest Spider-Man film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

It became the first pandemic movie to reach the $1 billion milestones globally within just two weeks of its release. It also became one of the box office hit movies of the year.

Top five girl power songs

5. I am not a woman, I'm a god - Halsey

Halsey wrote this while being pregnant and the song reflects her emotions throughout her pregnancy journey. Here she refers to herself as 'God' because of the extraordinary ability of motherhood.

4. Power - Joy Elizabeth Akther Crookes

Irish-Bangladeshi singer Joy Crookes' 'Power' is a remarkably powerful song that does not hold back from authoritative lyrics. The lyrics pen down various political and social stereotypes women have to endure.

3. Build a Bit*h- Bella Poarch

This is one of the most catchy songs with simple yet powerful indications of how men want to 'construct' women according to their needs. With this song, Bella Poarch, the TikTok star, proved that her talent goes beyond viral short TikTok clips.

2. Woman - Doja Cat

Doja Cat has recently gained a tremendous amount of fame for all the right reasons. Her latest song 'Woman' hits the right spot. The lyrics portray women as beings beyond how men perceive them.

1. Woman Like Me - Adele

Adele's new song from her latest album '30' is one of the best diss tracks there is. It will make you recall that one person who underestimated your worth. The lyrics in the song are brutal yet satisfying and target masculine insecurities which can take divine feminine presence in their lives for granted.

Top five TV series

5. Unoloukik

This year, OTT platform Chorki has spun out some of the most hyped OTT content this year and the anthology series 'Unoloukik' is one of them. Bangladesh has yet to release good psychological-thriller series but 'Unoloukik' has had a headway in this regard.

4. Ladies & Gentlemen

Mostafa Sarower Farooki's works have always had a blend of social issues and drama. 'Ladies & Gentlemen' was no different. This series highlighted sensitive social issues including gender biases and sexual harassment, and the complexities of men-women relationships - a plot that was much loved by everyone who watched it.

3. Scam 1992

Bringing to screens the devastating 1992 stock market scam of Bombay Stock Exchange, 'Scam 1992' was quick to attract audiences due to its compelling storytelling. This series scored 9.5/10 on IMDb and is a must-watch for real-crime/thriller enthusiasts.

2. Money Heist

'Money Heist' has been one of the most anticipated series of 2021. With this series finale becoming the talk of the town, 'Money Heist' came to the perfect ending and the audiences' reaction testifies to its success.

1. Squid Game

This South Korean survival drama became so popular and broke so many records that it doesn't need an introduction. It created such a buzz that people didn't only watch the series, they also took up the viral 'Dalgona Challenge', recreated the characters' looks for Halloween and the attention propelled the world to learn more about Korean culture.