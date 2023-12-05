Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to hit record high in 2023: report

World+Biz

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 06:40 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 07:21 am

Related News

Global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to hit record high in 2023: report

The Global Carbon Budget report, published on Tuesday during the COP28 climate summit, said that overall CO2 emissions, which reached a record high last year, have plateaued in 2023 due to a slight drop from uses of land like deforestation.

Reuters
05 December, 2023, 06:40 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 07:21 am
Smoke rises from chimneys at a factory in the port of Dunkirk, France January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File photo
Smoke rises from chimneys at a factory in the port of Dunkirk, France January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File photo

Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are set to hit a record high this year, exacerbating climate change and fuelling more destructive extreme weather, scientists said.

The Global Carbon Budget report, published on Tuesday during the COP28 climate summit, said that overall CO2 emissions, which reached a record high last year, have plateaued in 2023 due to a slight drop from uses of land like deforestation.

Countries are expected to emit a total 36.8 billion metric tons of CO2 from fossil fuels in 2023, a 1.1% increase from last year, the report by scientists from more than 90 institutions including the University of Exeter concluded.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When land use emissions are included, global CO2 emissions are set to total 40.9 billion tons this year.

Emissions from coal, oil and gas all rose, driven by India and China. The Chinese rise was caused by its economy reopening after COVID-19 lockdowns, while India's was a result of power demand growing faster than the country's renewable energy capacity, leaving fossil fuels to make up the shortfall.

The year's emissions trajectory pulls the world further away from preventing global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.

"It now looks inevitable we will overshoot the 1.5C target of the Paris Agreement," said Exeter's Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, who led the research.

Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep warming well below 2C and to aim for 1.5C. Scientists have said more than 1.5C will unleash more severe and irreversible impacts including fatal heat, catastrophic floods, and the death of coral reefs.

"Leaders meeting at COP28 will have to agree rapid cuts in fossil fuel emissions even to keep the 2C target alive," Friedlingstein said.

The IPCC, the U.N.'s climate science panel, has said world emissions must plummet 43% by 2030, to stick to the 1.5C limit.

Instead, emissions have charged higher in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a brief blip in that trend, but emissions are now back up to 1.4% above pre-COVID levels.

Researchers from the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said last month China's greenhouse emissions could start going into "structural decline" as early as next year due to record-high renewable energy installations.

China produces 31% of global fossil fuel CO2 emissions.

The new report cited some bright spots, with emissions in the U.S. and European Union both falling, driven in part by coal plants being retired.

Overall, 26 countries representing 28% of the world's emissions are now in a downward trend. Most are in Europe, the researchers said.

Top News / Climate Change

COP28 / Climate accord / Dubai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

23h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

16h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

11h | TBS Economy
Terrible Torture in Israeli Prisons: Testimony of Prisoners

Terrible Torture in Israeli Prisons: Testimony of Prisoners

9h | TBS World
Lighterage ship trips halved

Lighterage ship trips halved

11h | TBS Economy
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

12h | TBS World