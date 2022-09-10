Forbes announces list of 50 executives to lead US’s top companies

World+Biz

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:29 am

Related News

Forbes announces list of 50 executives to lead US’s top companies

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:29 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Forbes has announced its CEO Next list 2022, spotlighting 50 CxOs and executives who are using innovation, technology, creativity and culture to reimagine and reinvent their roles and their companies. 

The Forbes CEO Next list showcases the leaders on the cusp of changing the course and the face of American business.

Of all the talent wars being fought across corporate America, few are as tough as the battle to find a great CEO and with the accelerating pace of change and increased demands on leaders, the metrics for success have become more complicated, reads the concerned Forbes report published on Thursday (8 September).  

According to Forbes, the next generation of contenders to lead America's largest companies have lived and led through booms and busts, financial meltdowns and periods of prosperity, transformative innovation and a pandemic that has shifted the way we work and live. 

The American business magazine surveyed top recruiters, executive coaches, consultants and its own newsroom to create this year's list of 50 leaders who look poised to step into large-company CEO jobs. 

As per its findings, some are clear contenders within their own company – a common path in a year when fewer than 19% of new CEO hires have been external candidates, according to Crist Kolder Associates, versus more than 30% in 2019. 

Whereas, others are entrepreneurs who are disrupting from within, or are in C-suite roles that have not typically been a stepping stone to the CEO job.

What unites the executives on this list is that their accomplishments and talent are being noticed by those who have built their careers and reputations on finding and working with the CEOs of tomorrow. 

For the past two years, many boards and chief executives have been focused on steering their companies through a global pandemic and rising inflation, lowering turnover in the corner office. But as those storms begin to calm, the succession rate is picking up again – making way for another generation. 

Click here to see the list of 50 contenders many experts feel are well positioned to navigate the rough waters ahead.

Top News / USA

USA / Forbes / CEOs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akbar Ali Khan. Illustration: TBS

Remembering the life and times of Akbar Ali Khan: A public intellectual par excellence

2h | Panorama
Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

19h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

21h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

12h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

15h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

19h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’