Factbox-What we know about the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow

World+Biz

Reuters
23 March, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 08:36 am

Related News

Factbox-What we know about the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening during a concert of the band "Picnic"

Reuters
23 March, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 08:36 am
Smoke rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, 22 March 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Smoke rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, 22 March 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian news agencies reported multiple casualties after a shooting incident at a concert venue near Moscow on Friday.

Here's what is known about the shooting so far:

-Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening during a concert of the band "Picnic".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

-Forty people are reported dead and more than 100 wounded after the shooting as of 1915GMT, Russian state news agencies said, citing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

-The Interfax news agency reported up to five gunmen were involved in the attack.

-Russian prosecutors called the attack "an act of terrorism" and have opened a criminal case.

-An eyewitness told Reuters reporters outside the venue that automatic weapons had been used.

-Video posted online by Russian news agencies showed billowing clouds of smoke and flames rising from the venue building.

-TASS reported that people remained inside the building, which is almost completely engulfed in flames and that others were trapped on the roof.

-Special units of Russia's national guard as well as police and firefighters are on the scene, TASS said.

-Moscow's mayor cancelled all large-scale public events over the weekend.

Russia / Shooting in Russia / Moscow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

1d | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

2d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

2h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

1d | Videos
Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

12h | Videos