Elevator plummets at a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 workers and injuring 75

World+Biz

AP/UNB
29 November, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:33 am

Related News

Elevator plummets at a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 workers and injuring 75

It happened Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. All the injured workers were hospitalised

AP/UNB
29 November, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:33 am
Elevator plummets at a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 workers and injuring 75

An elevator suddenly dropped around 200 meters (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75 — 14 of them critically, the mine operator said Tuesday.

It happened Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. All the injured workers were hospitalised.

Mine operator Impala Platinum Holdings CEO Nico Muller said in a statement it was "the darkest day in the history of Implats." He said an investigation had begun into what caused the elevator to drop and the mine had suspended all operations on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said there would be a government investigation into the tragedy. He visited the mine and was briefed, the government said.

All 86 workers killed or injured were in the elevator, Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said. Some of the injured had "serious compact fractures," he said. Theron said the elevator dropped approximately 200 meters, though that was an early estimate. He called it a highly unusual accident.

The huge elevator has three levels, each with the capacity to hold 35 workers, Implats said. The mine shaft is approximately 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) deep.

South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum. The Impala Rustenburg mine has nine shafts and was the world's largest platinum mine by production last year.

The country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022, down from 74 the year before. Deaths from South African mining accidents have steadily decreased from nearly 300 in the year 2000, according to government figures.

Labouer Death / south africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

3h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

19h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

20h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

21h | Education

More Videos from TBS

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

28m | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

33m | TBS Economy
Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

14h | TBS SPORTS
Climate AI will predict crop yields

Climate AI will predict crop yields

13h | TBS Science