Ecuador woman dies days after coming out of coffin alive

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:31 am

Related News

Ecuador woman dies days after coming out of coffin alive

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:31 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An elderly Ecuadoran woman who woke up inside a coffin at her own wake has passed away in the hospital where she was declared dead a week ago, reports BBC.

Bella Montoya, 76, was announced dead, but she surprised everyone by knocking on the coffin she was in and coming out alive on 11 June. She was rushed back to the hospital that declared her dead two days prior.

"After seven days in intensive care, Ecuador's health ministry confirmed she died on Friday (16 June) from an ischemic stroke," the report said.

Her son, Gilbert Barbera said, "This time my mother really did die. My life will not be the same."

She was taken to the same funeral home ahead of her burial in a public cemetery, local media reports.

Montoya was admitted to the hospital with a suspected stroke "and went into cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation manoeuvres, so the doctor on duty confirmed her death," Ecuador's Health Ministry said in a statement before she came out of the coffin alive.

 

Ecuador / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

2h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

22h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

36m | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

14h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

17h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline