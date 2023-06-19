Ecuador woman dies days after coming out of coffin alive

An elderly Ecuadoran woman who woke up inside a coffin at her own wake has passed away in the hospital where she was declared dead a week ago, reports BBC.

Bella Montoya, 76, was announced dead, but she surprised everyone by knocking on the coffin she was in and coming out alive on 11 June. She was rushed back to the hospital that declared her dead two days prior.

"After seven days in intensive care, Ecuador's health ministry confirmed she died on Friday (16 June) from an ischemic stroke," the report said.

Her son, Gilbert Barbera said, "This time my mother really did die. My life will not be the same."

She was taken to the same funeral home ahead of her burial in a public cemetery, local media reports.

Montoya was admitted to the hospital with a suspected stroke "and went into cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation manoeuvres, so the doctor on duty confirmed her death," Ecuador's Health Ministry said in a statement before she came out of the coffin alive.