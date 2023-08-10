Ecuador candidate Villavicencio killed, suspect dead

World+Biz

Reuters
10 August, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:37 am

Related News

Ecuador candidate Villavicencio killed, suspect dead

Nine people, including a candidate for the legislature and two police officers were injured in the attack

Reuters
10 August, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 11:37 am
A view of a controlled explosion of an explosive device left outside the rally site where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a campaign event in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro
A view of a controlled explosion of an explosive device left outside the rally site where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a campaign event in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed on Wednesday evening during a campaign event in northern Quito and a suspect in the crime later died of injuries sustained in a shoot-out, authorities said.

Media reported Villavicencio had been shot, but Ecuador's police and Interior Ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the details of the killing.

"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished," President Guillermo Lasso said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

Lasso said he would host top security officials at an urgent meeting.

Recent attacks on prominent figures in Latin America

"A suspect, who was injured during the shootout with security personnel, was apprehended and moved, badly injured, to the (attorney general's) unit in Quito. An ambulance from the fire department confirmed his death, the police are proceeding with collection of the cadaver," the attorney general's office said on X.

Nine people, including a candidate for the legislature and two police officers were injured in the attack, the office added.

Videos on social media purportedly from the campaign event showed people taking cover and screaming as gunfire sounded.

RISING VIOLENCE

Villavicencio's party Movimiento Construye said on X that armed men attacked its Quito offices in a separate incident. The party said discussions had been held recently about whether to suspend campaigning due to political violence, including the July murder of the mayor of Manta.

Villavicencio opposed the suspension, it said, saying "keeping silent and hiding in moments when criminals assassin citizens and authorities is an act of cowardice".

The candidate, a former unionist and journalist, had on Tuesday made a report to the attorney general's office about an oil business, but no further details of his report were made public.

Lasso's government has blamed rising violence on the streets and in prisons on criminal infighting to control trafficking routes used by Mexican cartels, the Albanian mafia and others to move drugs.

Security concerns, along with employment and migration, are major voter concerns in the presidential contest.

According to opinion polls, Villavicencio's support was at 7.5%, ranking him fifth out of eight presidential candidates for the 20 August vote.

Villavicencio, from the Andean province of Chimborazo, was a former union member at state oil company Petroecuador and later a journalist who denounced alleged millions in oil contract losses.

'FAILED STATE'

Villavicencio was an outspoken critic of former President Rafael Correa and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for defamation over statements made against the former president.

He fled to Indigenous territory within Ecuador and later was given asylum in Peru.

"Ecuador has become a failed state," Correa, who now lives in Belgium, said on X. "Hopefully those who try to sow more hate with this new tragedy will understand that will only continue to destroy us."

As a legislator, Villavicencio was criticized by opposition politicians for obstructing an impeachment process this year against Lasso, which lead the latter to call the early elections.

Villavicencio had pledged to combat corruption and reduce tax evasion if elected.

Other candidates in the race reacted with horror to the killing.

"This makes us all mourn, my solidarity to all his family and the people who follow his ideals. This vile act will not go unpunished!," presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who is running for Correa's party, said on X.

Indigenous candidate Yaku Perez said he had decided to suspend his presidential campaign and demanded the violence stop in a video posted after the incident.

"To the government; we don't want words… Act. We are dying," candidate Otto Sonnenholzner told a press conference.

"Today more than ever, the need to act with a strong hand against crime is reiterated. May God have him in his glory," presidential hopeful Jan Topic said on X, before also suspending his campaign.

Top News

Ecuador / Fernando Villavicencio

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil