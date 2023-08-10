Recent attacks on prominent figures in Latin America

Reuters
10 August, 2023, 11:35 am
10 August, 2023, 11:35 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organized crime, was killed on Wednesday evening during a campaign event in northern Quito.

Here are some other attacks on high-profile politicians from Latin America in recent years.

CRISTINA FERNANDEZ DE KIRCHNER, ARGENTINA

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an apparent assassination attempt in September 2022 after a gunman threatened her at near point-blank range and the gun failed to discharge.

JAIR BOLSONARO, BRAZIL

During his first campaign trail in September 2018, far-right former Brazilian President Bolsonaro was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital and had emergency surgery on his liver.

JOVENEL MOISE, HAITI

Haitian President Moise was shot dead in July 2021 and his wife, Martine Moise, was seriously wounded when heavily armed assassins stormed the couple's home.

IVAN DUQUE, COLOMBIA

On a visit to an area near the Colombia-Venezuela border in June 2021, right-wing Colombian President Duque's helicopter was struck by multiple bullets. Authorities blamed former FARC rebels.

FRANCIA MARQUEZ, COLOMBIA

Colombia's now Vice President Marquez had a narrow escape in May 2019 before she ran for office, when attackers launched a grenade and shot at her and other environmental activists.

NICOLAS MADURO, VENEZUELA

Venezuelan President Maduro accused political foes of trying to kill him during an open-air speech in August 2018 by using explosive-laden drones in capital city Caracas.

