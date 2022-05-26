China, Australia foreign ministers vie for influence with Pacific visits

World+Biz

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

China, Australia foreign ministers vie for influence with Pacific visits

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 02:01 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra will listen to Pacific islands who had "led the global debate" on climate change, and be a partner that doesn't come with strings attached.

Wong's speech to the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat in Fiji on Thursday came as China's foreign minister arrived in the region seeking a sweeping 10-nation deal on security and trade that has further unnerved the United States and its Pacific allies.

In pointed remarks, Wong said the 50-year-old regional forum, of which Australia was a member, was the "heart of Pacific regionalism".

She said Australia had previously disrespected Pacific nations struggle with climate change and rising sea levels, and the new Labor government would do more, including financing climate infrastructure and offering migration and work pathways to Australia for Pacific citizens.

"The triple challenges of climate, Covid and strategic contest will challenge us in new ways. We understand that the security of any one Pacific family member rests on security for all," she said.

PIF secretary general Henry Puna welcomed the new Australian government's commitments, especially on climate change, saying it had "shaken the foundation" of Canberra's foreign policy direction for the Pacific.

"Australia will be a partner that won't come with strings attached, nor imposing unsustainable financial burdens," Wong added, a thinly veiled reference to China, which has been criticised over its aggressive lending in the region.

CHINA SOLOMONS DEAL 'A MODEL'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Solomon Islands Acting Governor General Oti in Honiara on Thursday at the start of an eight-nation tour where he will host a meeting of Pacific foreign ministers in Fiji next week to seek agreement on a five-year Pacific islands action plan.

"We hope the relationship between China and Solomon Islands will later become a high ground of mutually beneficial cooperation and a model of mutual trust between China and the island countries," Wang said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

A draft communique circulated by China to Pacific islands ahead of the foreign ministers meeting in Fiji has prompted opposition from at least one of the invited nations, which says it showed China's intent to control the region and "threatens regional stability".

The Solomon Islands government said in a statement Wang would sign a number of cooperation agreements between the two countries in a two-day visit. The Chinese delegation of 44 includes vice ministers in foreign affairs, commerce, environment, and information officials.

The Solomon Islands recently signed a security pact with China despite objections from Australia, the United States, Japan and New Zealand, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the Pacific.

China rejects this, saying the pact is focused on domestic policing and criticism by Western countries was interference in the Solomon Island's sovereign decision-making.

The Chinese delegation travels to Kiribati on Friday, where Wang will stay only four hours for meetings and to sign agreements, with most of his travelling party confined to the airport to observe strict Covid isolation protocols.

Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said he would meet Australia's Wong on Friday, and China's Wang on Monday.

"I've been asked about Fiji's agenda. At all tables, what matters most is our people and our planet, as well as respect for international law," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Top News

Pacific island / china / australia / China-Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

4h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

5h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

6h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

4h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

5h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

6h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh