'Show solidarity': Pro-Palestinian protesters camp across Australian universities

World+Biz

Reuters
03 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 06:26 pm

Related News

'Show solidarity': Pro-Palestinian protesters camp across Australian universities

Unlike in the US, where police have forcibly removed scores of defiant pro-Palestinian protesters at several colleges, protest sites in Australia have been peaceful with scant police presence.

Reuters
03 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 06:26 pm
Members of the Palestine Action Group gather ahead of a rally, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal
Members of the Palestine Action Group gather ahead of a rally, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal

Hundreds of people protesting Israel's war in Gaza rallied at one of Australia's top universities on Friday demanding it divest from companies with ties to Israel, in a movement inspired by the student occupations sweeping US campuses.

Pro-Palestinian activists set up an encampment last week outside the sandstone main hall at University of Sydney, one of Australia's largest tertiary institutions.

Similar camps have sprung up at universities in Melbourne, Canberra and other Australian cities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Unlike in the US, where police have forcibly removed scores of defiant pro-Palestinian protesters at several colleges, protest sites in Australia have been peaceful with scant police presence.

On Friday, protesters rallied to demand University of Sydney divest from companies with ties to Israel, echoing calls from students in the US, Canada and France.

Standing in the chanting crowd of more than 300 with his two-year old son on his shoulders, Matt, 39, said he came to show it was not just students angry at Israel's actions in Gaza.

"Once you understand what is going on you have a responsibility to try and get involved and raise awareness and show solidarity," he told Reuters, declining to give his last name.

Several hundred metres away from the Sydney university protest and separated by lines of security guards, hundreds gathered under Australian and Israeli flags to hear speakers say the pro-Palestinian protests made Jewish students and staff feel unsafe on campus.

"There's no space for anybody else, walking through campus chanting 'Intifada' and 'from the river to the sea' it does something, it's scary," said Sarah, an academic who declined to give her name for fear of repercussions.

University of Sydney vice chancellor Mark Scott told local media on Thursday the pro-Palestinian encampment could stay on campus in part because there was not the violence seen in the US.

While several police cars were parked at the entrance to the university, no police were present at either protest.

Long a stalwart ally of Israel, Australia has become increasingly critical of its conduct in Gaza, where an Australian aid worker was killed in an Israeli attack last month.

Pro-Palestinian protesters said the government had not done enough to push for peace and led the crowd in chants against Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his government.

australia / pro-Palestinian protesters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

10h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

23h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

8h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

1h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

19m | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

21h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

23h | Videos