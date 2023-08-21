BRICS expansion wins backing from South Africa's Ramaphosa

World+Biz

Bloomberg News
21 August, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 05:08 pm

Related News

BRICS expansion wins backing from South Africa's Ramaphosa

UN secretary-general to attend emerging-market powers summit

Bloomberg News
21 August, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 05:08 pm
Cyril Ramaphosa. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Cyril Ramaphosa. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed support for an expansion of the BRICS group of emerging market powers, which will gather for its annual summit in Johannesburg this week.

"An expanded BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations which share a common desire to have a more balanced world order," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday. The summit will be attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and more than 30 African heads of state, as well as others from the Global South.

The leaders of BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — are due to hold three days of talks starting Aug. 22, with a possible expansion high on the agenda. More than 20 nations have formally applied to join, Ramaphosa said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in an op-ed published in several South African media outlets on Monday, said his country and South Africa, as "natural members" of the Global South, should push for developing countries to have more sway in international affairs. India, however, wants the process to be gradual, and is concerned the group would become a mouthpiece for China — with which the country is opposed on a number of major issues.

"We will urge the international community to refocus on development issues, promote a greater role by the BRICS cooperation mechanism in global governance, and make the voice of BRICS stronger," Xi said.

Formed officially in 2009-10, BRICS has struggled to have the kind of geopolitical influence that matches its collective economic reach. The bloc's current members represent more than 42% of the world's population and account for 23% of global gross domestic product and 18% of trade.

Ramaphosa reiterated that South Africa's foreign policy will be driven by its national interest and that it favors a negotiated settlement to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other conflicts.

"While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers," he said. "Our country strives to work with all countries for global peace and development."

Other speech highlights:

  • The BRICS summit will be preceded by a state visit to South Africa by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, during which several agreements will be signed.
  • South Africa wants to build a partnership between BRICS and Africa to to bolster trade and investment.
  • A European Union-South Africa summit will be held in South Africa later this year.
  • South Africa will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 nations in 2025.
  • South Africa has invited more than 30 African trade ministers and senior US administration and congressional representatives to the the African Growth and Opportunity Act forum scheduled for November

Top News

BRICS / expansion / South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years