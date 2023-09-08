Explainer: Who is Lavrov, the man leading Russia at G20 Summit as Putin’s proxy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters

As the G20 summit commences in New Delhi today (8 September), it has been confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending.

Instead, the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who has held this position since 2004, making him the world's longest-serving foreign minister since the Tsarist era.

When asked about the possibility of Putin delivering a separate video address at the G20 Summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there are no such plans, reports AFP.

He emphasised that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would lead all the work at the summit.

Lavrov isn't new to his magnified role.

His role as a proxy for President Putin was notably observed during the BRICS meeting held in Johannesburg in August, following a dispute over whether South Africa would be forced to arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court warrant.

In the end, Putin addressed the BRICS meeting via video link and blamed the West for the conflict in Ukraine. As of now, all the BRICS countries are part of the G20.

This year's G20 summit takes place amid the backdrop of strained relations between Moscow and the West, primarily due to the conflict in Ukraine, which led to deep tensions at last year's summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Putin's invitations to international summits have been a source of contention for some Western nations, who have sought to isolate him because of Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The G20 summit in New Delhi is expected to face significant challenges and disagreements, as the White House has indicated that discussions during the summit will include topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change mitigation and efforts to alleviate global poverty.

Reportedly, US President Joe Biden will be actively engaging with other world leaders on these matters during the event, where in the absence of President Putin, all the focus will be on Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov: a diplomatic force at the helm of Russia's global engagements

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is now at the forefront of Russia's representation on the international stage. Lavrov's journey into diplomacy began with his education at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He served as a Soviet diplomat in Sri Lanka during the Cold War era before representing Russia at the United Nations during the 1990s. Widely regarded as a technocrat and an effective orator, Lavrov has overseen a steady cooling of relations between Russia and the West since Vladimir Putin assumed power in 2000.

In 2009, Lavrov joined then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a ceremony intended to "reset" relations between Moscow and Washington. This move occurred during Putin's tenure as prime minister while his close ally Dmitry Medvedev served as president.

However, over the last decade, like most senior Russian officials, Lavrov has adopted an increasingly hawkish stance, supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and opposing what he and Putin perceive as Western attempts to constrain Russia's influence on global affairs.

Lavrov in Dhaka

Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on Thursday (7 September) evening on a two-day visit while on his way to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September.

This was the first visit to Bangladesh by any Russian Foreign Minister since independence.

Lavrov's visit underscores Russia's strong support for Bangladesh's independent foreign policy, even in the face of pressure from the United States and its allies.

Upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, he was welcomed by Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. The two foreign ministers held a private meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel, followed by a joint press conference.

During the press conference, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to strengthening its political and diplomatic ties with Bangladesh, emphasizing the robust relations between the two nations in South Asia.

He praised Bangladesh as the second-largest partner in South Asia after India and commended its independent foreign policy.

He paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (8 September) morning.

During the courtesy call, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged Russia to find a way to stop the Russia-Ukraine war peacefully through negotiations

Before departing for the Indian capital, he also visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

A Look at G20

In recent years, G20 discussions have broadened beyond economic matters to encompass a wide range of topics, including climate change, sustainable development, clean energy, international debt relief, and the activities of multinational corporations.

Each year, one G20 member takes on the role of host and sets the agenda for the summit. In 2022, Indonesia chaired the summit, which was held in Bali, Indonesia.

For 2023, India is the host country, and they aim to focus the summit on sustainable development and ensuring equitable economic growth among developed and developing nations.

This year's G20 agenda emphasizes addressing sustainable development, climate change, tackling the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and addressing global poverty reduction, among other critical issues.

The G20, the Group of Twenty, is a forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union (EU) that convene to discuss global economic issues and formulate plans. G20 member nations represent approximately 85% of the world's economy and include two-thirds of the world's population.

These countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States.

In addition to the 19 member countries and the European Union, this summit at New Delhi will also see the participation of nine more nations whose leaders have been invited as guest members. These guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

Furthermore, the G20 summit will involve the engagement of various international organizations and agencies. Key participants include the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Development Association.

Additionally, regional organizations like the African Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the African Union Development Agency will play a role in these discussions. India has also extended invitations to initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.