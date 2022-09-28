Blinken says US supporting Europe after Nord Stream leaks

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
28 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:50 am

Related News

Blinken says US supporting Europe after Nord Stream leaks

BSS/AFP
28 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Blinken says US supporting Europe after Nord Stream leaks

The United States said Tuesday it was ready to help European allies on energy security after leaks were detected on the Nord Stream pipelines and said it was assessing whether sabotage was to blame.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was looking at reports that the leaks were "the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage."

"If it is confirmed, that's clearly in no one's interest," Blinken told reporters.

"My understanding is the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience," Blinken said.

But he added: "What's critical is that we are working day in day out, both on a short term basis and a long term basis, to address energy security for Europe and, for that matter, around the world."

He pointed to US efforts to step up shipments of liquified natural gas since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as US allies, notably Germany, tried to reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan later tweeted that he had spoken to his "counterpart Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe of Denmark about the apparent sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines."

"The U.S. is supporting efforts to investigate and we will continue our work to safeguard Europe's energy security," he added.

A White House official earlier said that "we stand ready to provide support" to Europeans after the leaks.

Ukraine accused Russia of causing the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, saying the alleged actions amount to "nothing more than a terrorist attack."

Photographs taken by the Danish military showed large masses of bubbles on the surface of the Baltic Sea, while Sweden's seismological institute reported underwater blasts.

Top News

Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Nord Stream / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

2h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

2h | Thoughts
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

2h | Thoughts
Sanni collected cars from all over Bangladesh. Whenever he would find leads of vintage cars, he would buy them and restore them. Photo: Courtesy

Farewell Sanni: A trailblazer among car enthusiasts in Bangladesh 

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

15h | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

15h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

16h | Videos
Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b