69 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia after boat capsized: AFP journalist

BSS/AFP
21 March, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 12:09 pm

They were found stranded on an overturned vessel, according to the journalist, after their wooden boat and another that tried to help capsized the day before

File photo of a boat in distress with about 400 people on board is pictured in the Central Mediterranean in this handout obtained by Reuters on 10 April 2023
File photo of a boat in distress with about 400 people on board is pictured in the Central Mediterranean in this handout obtained by Reuters on 10 April 2023

At least 69 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the western coast of Indonesia on Thursday after their boat capsized a day earlier, according to an AFP journalist aboard a ship sent to rescue them.

They were found stranded on an overturned vessel, according to the journalist, after their wooden boat and another that tried to help capsized the day before. Six other people were rescued on Wednesday.

