69 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia after boat capsized: AFP journalist

At least 69 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the western coast of Indonesia on Thursday after their boat capsized a day earlier, according to an AFP journalist aboard a ship sent to rescue them.

They were found stranded on an overturned vessel, according to the journalist, after their wooden boat and another that tried to help capsized the day before. Six other people were rescued on Wednesday.