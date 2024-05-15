Indonesia searches for 35 still missing in deadly Sumatra floods

Asia

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 11:58 am

Related News

Indonesia searches for 35 still missing in deadly Sumatra floods

Heavy rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow - a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water - in three districts and one town in West Sumatra province. By Tuesday, the death toll was at 52

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 11:58 am
Men stand near a damaged house in an area affected by heavy rain brought flash floods in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, May 14, 2024. Photo: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS
Men stand near a damaged house in an area affected by heavy rain brought flash floods in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, May 14, 2024. Photo: Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS

The search for 35 people who are still missing from flash floods and mudslides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province continued on Wednesday, authorities said, as the death toll from the weekend disaster rose to 58.

Heavy rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow - a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water - in three districts and one town in West Sumatra province. By Tuesday, the death toll was at 52. 

The cold lava flow, known by the Indonesian word lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes. More than 20 people were killed when Marapi erupted in December. A series of eruptions have followed since.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The national disaster and management agency BNPB will focus the search for the missing people in areas near rivers and clean the main roads from the large rocks, debris, mud brought by the floods, its head Suharyanto said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Video shared by BNPB showed logs, rocks and mud strewn over roads in Tanah Datar district, with some collapsed bridges and houses.

Residents helped by local rescuers, police and military were cleaning houses and mosques from mud. In some settlements, excavators were deployed to remove large rocks and trees. 

At least 249 houses, 225 hectares (556 acres) of land, including rice fields, 19 bridges and most of main roads were damaged in three districts and one town. 

Indonesia's meteorology agency BMKG said it planned to try to mitigate heavy rainfall expected for the next week in West Sumatra by "cloud seeding" to prevent rains in the worst affected areas.  

Widely used in Indonesia, cloud seeding involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall in dry areas.

World+Biz

Indonesia / flash flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

2h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

My crusade against sugar in all food

2h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

1h | Videos
The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

2h | Videos
The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

16h | Videos
Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

16h | Videos