Why are we struggling to combat child rape?

Child rape has tragically become an all-too-common headline in Bangladesh, a grim reality that greets us each time we open a newspaper or switch on our television sets. It is a stark and chilling reminder of the deeply disturbing trend that has taken root in the country.

Two recent cases serve as harrowing examples: the recovery of an eight-year-old girl's lifeless body, bearing the signs of rape, from a pond in Chotobon Gram after her abduction from her home in Rajshahi city; and the horrifying incident of a man luring a five-year-old girl from the Taraganj area of Rangpur district to his house with promises of chocolate, only to subject her to brutal rape, leaving her hospitalised for nearly three agonising days.

These stories, however gut-wrenching, are sadly not isolated events, but rather emblematic of a pervasive issue. The staggering statistics only emphasise the urgency of addressing child rape in Bangladesh.

According to a presentation by the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, a distressing 493 girls fell victim to rape in 23 districts between January and August this year, with 329 children enduring sexual harassment nationwide during the same period.

A 2018 report submitted by the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association (BNWLA) paints an even darker picture: between 2001 and October 2018, a shocking 6,465 children experienced the unspeakable horror of rape, and heartbreakingly, 1,220 of them met a tragic end after being subjected to this brutality.

Sadly, these numbers are only the tip of the iceberg, as many cases remain hidden, shrouded by social stigma, fear of reprisal, and a multitude of other factors.

Further exacerbating the issue is the disturbing revelation from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, which states that over 60% of reported rape cases in the country involve children aged 6 to 18 years. This statistic is deeply unsettling and forces us to confront the underlying causes of this menace.

The Manusher Jonno Foundation (MFJ) adds to the grim narrative by reporting 560 children were raped and 98 others narrowly escaped such horrors across the country in 2022. Tragically, 12 young girls lost their lives as a direct result of rape, highlighting the urgent need for action.

In Bangladesh, laws against rape are governed by the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2000, which categorises rape as a non-bailable offence. However, a recent study conducted by the Manusher Jonno Foundation and its partner NGOs revealed concerning issues within the legal process for rape cases. The study, which examined 25 rape cases filed between 2012 and 2016, uncovered a series of anomalies.

Notably, all accused individuals were granted bail within a remarkably short period, ranging from 24 hours to 15 days, despite the non-bailable nature of the offence. Delays in investigations and charge sheet submissions were also prevalent, with most charge sheets being filed six months after the cases were initiated, in violation of the mandated 15-working-day timeline.

Furthermore, hearings were repeatedly postponed, some as many as 23 times and verdicts were consistently delayed, contrary to the legal requirement for cases to be concluded within 180 days of receiving trial documents. These findings highlight the urgent need for reform within the legal system to expedite the process and ensure justice for victims of rape in our country.

Establishing a special tribunal dedicated to ensuring justice for child rape cases is a crucial step in addressing this heinous crime. Such a tribunal could play a pivotal role in expediting the legal process, with the goal of delivering justice within a month of the incident. As the saying goes, "justice delayed is justice denied," and unfortunately, in Bangladesh, this delay often leads to immense suffering for the victims.

By creating a specialised and efficient system, we can help alleviate the pain and trauma experienced by these young survivors while also sending a strong message that child rape will not go unpunished in our society. Such a tribunal would prioritise the protection and well-being of children, ultimately contributing to a safer and more just society for all.

Furthermore, how does a victim of rape, even if she is a child, navigate her life, health, or career in the aftermath of such a traumatic experience? The journey for survivors is fraught with challenges that extend far beyond the pursuit of justice. It is a heinous crime with far-reaching consequences, encompassing physical, psychological, and societal dimensions.

Victims endure severe physical injuries, from genital trauma to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and pregnancy, necessitating extensive medical treatment. The psychological impact is profound, with survivors often suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression, affecting their self-esteem and relationships.

Social stigma and blame further isolate victims, hindering their pursuit of help and justice. Education disruptions hinder academic progress, and re-victimization due to inadequate support or insensitivity discourages reporting. Long-term behavioural issues, trust problems, and emotional struggles complicate interpersonal relationships.

Families also bear the weight of guilt and shame. Societally, child rape erodes trust in institutions and perpetuates fear if not addressed. Legal consequences for perpetrators exist but entail an emotionally draining process. Health risks, including HIV/AIDS, persist.

Addressing child rape comprehensively is essential through prevention, survivor support, and perpetrator accountability to mitigate these profound effects on individuals and society.

To combat this deeply rooted issue, comprehensive solutions are imperative. A strong legal framework and efficient judicial processes are essential to ensuring that perpetrators face swift and severe consequences for their actions. Law enforcement agencies must be equipped to handle these cases with sensitivity and diligence.

Public awareness campaigns can help dismantle the stigma surrounding child rape, encouraging survivors and their families to come forward and seek justice. Education plays a pivotal role in preventing such crimes, as awareness programs in schools can empower children with knowledge about their rights and how to protect themselves. Additionally, economic development initiatives can alleviate some of the poverty-related vulnerabilities that make children susceptible to exploitation.

The alarming prevalence of child rape in Bangladesh is a pressing issue that demands our collective attention and unwavering action. The heartbreaking stories of young victims, like the eight-year-old girl from Chotobon Gram and the five-year-old in Rangpur district, remind us that we must confront this crisis head-on.

It is our moral duty to address the root causes, shatter the silence, and work tirelessly to secure a brighter and safer future for the children of Bangladesh. Only by uniting as a society can we hope to bring an end to the horrors of child rape and ensure a just and compassionate society for the next generation.

Md Ariful Islam is an anthropology graduate from the University of Dhaka and an independent researcher interested in climate change and social inequality.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.